Planning a holiday in Abu Dhabi? Don't forget to add these top Chris Hemsworth-inspired experiences to your itinerary

Summer vacation is officially here, which means the frantic search for the ultimate family holiday is officially on. Our suggestion? Take a page out of Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s sun-drenched travel playbook and set your sights on Abu Dhabi.

Chris Hemsworth has made Abu Dhabi his ultimate destination for a family vacation.

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The couple has quietly made Abu Dhabi their ultimate family getaway, and it’s easy to see why. Far from a standard resort holiday, the getaway offers the perfect trifecta for travelling with kids: thrilling theme park action, architectural wonders and a rich dose of art and culture that makes learning feel like an adventure.

“What I love is how easily it all fits together. You can move from culture to adventure in a single day and still carve out proper time as a family. That balance is what keeps drawing us back,” Chris said about his time in Abu Dhabi.

So, here are five top experiences you can explore with your kids, curated to blend fun with learning, so curiosity stays just as engaged as play. And yes, these experiences also feature on Chris’ itinerary.

Fun at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

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{{^usCountry}} When travelling with kids, the region’s largest indoor theme park naturally takes centre stage. It whisks families through a series of immersive worlds – from the shadowy streets of Batman’s Gotham City to the nostalgic charm of The Flintstones’ Bedrock, and the playful mysteries alongside Scooby-Doo. With more than 29 rides and attractions, the park is a whirlwind of superhero encounters, cartoon-inspired chaos, and vibrant, high-energy fun. It’s an unmissable stop for families. The day can be paired with an afternoon at Yas Waterworld for a full day of thrill and splash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When travelling with kids, the region’s largest indoor theme park naturally takes centre stage. It whisks families through a series of immersive worlds – from the shadowy streets of Batman’s Gotham City to the nostalgic charm of The Flintstones’ Bedrock, and the playful mysteries alongside Scooby-Doo. With more than 29 rides and attractions, the park is a whirlwind of superhero encounters, cartoon-inspired chaos, and vibrant, high-energy fun. It’s an unmissable stop for families. The day can be paired with an afternoon at Yas Waterworld for a full day of thrill and splash. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Art walk at Louvre Abu Dhabi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Art walk at Louvre Abu Dhabi {{/usCountry}}

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Who says a museum visit has to feel like a classroom lesson? At Louvre Abu Dhabi, culture comes wrapped in beauty. Set on the water, this architectural landmark invites visitors on a journey through human creativity across civilizations and centuries. But the experience isn’t confined to its galleries – the building itself is the true showstopper.

Step beneath its vast silver dome, an intricate geometric lattice of 7,850 stars that filters sunlight into a mesmerizing ‘rain of light’. Wander through light-filled galleries that feel as contemplative as they are curated, or simply pause by the waterfront and soak in the art-soaked atmosphere.

Culture vibe at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful mosques, the architectural masterpiece will definitely offer a meaningful introduction to Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural heritage. Built between 1996 and 2007 under the vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it was envisioned as a unifying cultural landmark that celebrates artistry, faith and craftsmanship. Inside, visitors are greeted by extraordinary details, including the world’s largest hand-knotted carpet, designed by Iranian artist Ali Khaliqi and meticulously crafted by over a thousand artisans. Whether explored in daylight to admire its intricate workmanship up close or at sunset when its gleaming domes glow in soft golden hues, the experience is nothing short of breathtaking.

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Day out at museums

No family trip feels complete without a brush with culture – and Abu Dhabi makes that part easy to build into the journey. Add the Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi to your itinerary for a more curiosity-driven experience that goes beyond sightseeing.

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At the Zayed National Museum, you will get to know more about the UAE through immersive storytelling. The galleries and exhibitions bring the nation’s history, values, and heritage to life in a way that feels engaging rather than textbook-heavy. A short distance away, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi takes visitors on a sweeping journey through time itself – from the origins of the universe to the evolution of life on Earth and the rise of humankind. Together, the two museums are an ideal stop for families looking to blend learning while travelling.

Browse local crafts at Souqs

Shopping always finds its way onto the itinerary, so why not give it a cultural upgrade while you’re at it? In Abu Dhabi, that means stepping into the city’s traditional souqs. These souqs offer a glimpse into everyday Emirati life, with stalls showcasing locally made crafts, traditional goods, and artisanal finds that carry a sense of place and heritage. It’s less about ticking off souvenirs and more about discovering stories stitched, carved, and woven into each piece. You can easily pair the outing with visits to Qasr Al Watan or a trip towards the Al Ain Region.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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