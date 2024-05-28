Los Angeles, Commemorating the 30-year anniversary of "The Flintstones", actor Halle Berry has said the 1994 live-action film was a "big step forward" for Black people, particularly Black women. Halle Berry marks 30 years of 'The Flintstones', calls it 'big step forward for Black women'

Directed by Brian Levant, the film released on May 23, 1994 and followed the lives of the Flintstone family who live in the prehistoric suburban fictional city of Bedrock.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Based on the popular 1960s cartoon TV series by Hanna-Barbera, "The Flintstones" was fronted by John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins , and Rick Moranis and Rosie O'Donnell, who played their family friends and neighbours Barney Rubble and Betty Rubble, respectively.

In the film, Berry starred as Sharon Stone, a secretary at the Slate & Co construction company in the movie, which featured a predominantly white star cast.

The Oscar winner shared a video over the weekend to mark the milestone moment on her Instagram page.

"I thought it might be really cool to look at some of my scenes because I legit haven’t seen this movie in probably 20 years. Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, 'The Flintstones' was the fabric of our culture. I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially," she said in the clip.

She also thanked the audience for showering love on her character over the years.

"While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be. You guys message me every year about 'The Flintstones' film so I thought I'd do something special for the 30th anniversary. Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time," Berry added.

"The Flintstones" also starred Kyle MacLachlan with Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor in her last theatrical appearance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.