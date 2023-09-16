Planning a trip to Doha? Here are the top 10 things to do

Doha has lately been recognised as one of the seven new wonder cities of the world for its impressive collection of modern architecture and rich cultural history. Doha, the emerging tourist hotspot and financial centre of the Middle East, has something unique to offer every visitor. But it most assuredly ought to be on every travel buff's bucket list for it’s a city rich in history, art, and architecture, and the icing on the cake is that it is a shopper’s paradise. If you're planning a trip to this enchanting city, but don't know where to go or what to see. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are the top ten things to do in Doha. (Also read: Dubai travel alert: 8 most anticipated dining spots in the UAE city this season)

Top 10 things to do in Doha

1. Souq Waqif

Doha, the capital of Qatar, is a fascinating destination known for its futuristic skyline, rich cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences. (Unsplash/Shashi Ghosh)

Souq Waqif was constructed on the location of Doha's century-old trading market along the banks of the Wadi Musheireb. Souq Waqif's winding alleys are like a time machine, transporting you to another era. The historic shopping area offers clothing, spices, handicrafts and souvenirs. Shop till you drop and then lose yourself in the culinary experience, where you can eat to fill and for those who want to really relax, the hookah bars will help you just do that.

2. Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

A visit to Doha is incomplete if you do not spend a day at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), the crown jewel of Qatar’s many museums. Located at one end of Doha, Qatar's seven-kilometre-long (4.3 mi) on a small island just off a man-made peninsula, it is a museum where you can explore the masterpieces of Islamic Art from three continents and over 1400 years.

3. The Pearl Qatar

The Pearl Qatar is a one-of-a-kind man-made island that occupies four million square metres of reclaimed ground. Hotels, charming eateries, as well as its Mediterranean-style yacht-lined marinas, and upscale shopping make the neighbourhood a prime location, not only for living but also for visitors.

4. The Qatar National Museum

The Qatar National Museum is the city's second-largest museum, and it offers a wide variety of fascinating artefacts and antiquities for visitors to explore. This museum is one of the top attractions of Doha since it showcases the rich culture of the Arabian Peninsula.

5. Corniche

Doha Corniche is a waterfront promenade which runs along the Doha bay. Home to many beautiful attractions including the Museum of Islamic Art and the Qatar National City, it is also known for its magnificent skyscrapers, majestic hotels, cafes, government buildings, parks with children's play areas and cool green lawns.

6. Cultural Centre of Katara

People from all over the world congregate here to learn about and celebrate one another's heritage. Katara aspires to be the premier location for cultural events all over the globe, and its stunning theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries, and state-of-the-art facilities will help make that dream a reality.

7. Camel Race at Al Shahaniya

At the epicentre of Qatar's professional camel racing scene, it is a different scenario altogether. Small, remote-controlled robot jockeys dressed in bright racing silks ride the lean mammals across the sandy track, entertaining both locals and visitors.

8. Camel Riding

There are innumerable safaris that offer the unique experience of riding a camel. Whether it is at the zoo or along the Souq Waqif, by the beach or in the vast desert, there is a camel ride to suit everyone’s pocket and fulfil that adventurous streak.

9. Climb the Barzan Towers

The 50 feet high Barzan Towers built in the village of Umm Salal Mohd supposedly to monitor the fleet of pearl divers and to look out for towers provide a unique touristy experience.

10. Sand Dunes Trip

Dune bashing, sand surfing and camel riding can all be a part of the Sand Dune Safari. The choice of how much time you want to spend on this adventurous activity depends on you – it could be a half-day tour or a full-day tour.