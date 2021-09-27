Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Pokhara gets travel boost as envoys from 10 countries visit Nepal's tourist hub
travel

Pokhara gets travel boost as envoys from 10 countries visit Nepal's tourist hub

The envoys from Bangladesh, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and UAE arrived in Pokhara to participate in several adventures like hiking, boating and flying ultra-light aircraft to boost Nepal tourism
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kathmandu
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Pokhara gets travel boost as envoys from 10 countries visit Nepal's tourist hub(Twitter/AirBuddha)

Envoys from 10 countries on Sunday visited Nepal's popular tourist hub Pokhara in Gandaki province on the invitation of the provincial government as part of its efforts to boost tourism in the Himalayan nation, following a drop in the coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

In their two-day visit, the foreign diplomats will take part in several adventures like hiking, boating and flying ultra-light aircraft, Gandaki tourism secretary Gyanendra Poudyal said.

The envoys from Bangladesh, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and UAE arrived Pokhara to participate at a special programme organised at the initiative of the Gandaki provincial government to boost local tourism, he said.

Some other high ranking officials from different embassies and international organisations based in Kathmandu will also join them, Poudyal said.

The diplomats will attend various programmes organised by the Pokhara Tourism Board on the occasion of the World Tourism Day on Monday, he said.

Provincial foreign minister Mani Bhadra Sharma welcomed the guests as soon as they landed at the Pokhara airport.

RELATED STORIES

The purpose of the event is to convey the message that Pokhara is safe for tourism activities, Sharma told reporters. Pokhara is famous for its spectacular mountains, lakes and is a perfect place for hiking and flying ultra-light aircraft.

Pokhara's Tourism Board chief Kasiraj Bhandari said the envoys' visit will send a positive message to the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Nepal on Sunday recorded 834 new cases of Covid-19, taking the nationwide tally to 881,939, while nine more fatalities due to the disease were reported, pushing the death toll to 11,087.

There are currently 19,142 active Covid-19 cases across Nepal, the health ministry said. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal pokhara
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Singapore set on reopening despite new Covid-19 travel curbs

6

Avocados to dark chocolate: 5 high fat foods that are healthy for you

World Tourism Day 2021: Best images, quotes to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

World Tourism Day 2021: Know all about its date, history, significance and theme
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP