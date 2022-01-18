Pooja Hegde drops throwback pic and reveals things she misses from Paris holiday: Check out post here

Actor Pooja Hegde is missing travelling like the rest of us, and her latest post on Instagram is proof. The travel industry took a hit as the Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, increased around the globe. Amid this, many are avoiding leisure travelling to control the rise in Covid-19 cases. This sudden change has us all missing our previous vacations, and the star is one of them.

On Monday, Pooja took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself from Paris, France. The 31-year-old enjoyed a walk on the scenic boulevards of the European city, a global centre for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture.

The Radhe Shyam actor also revealed things she missed from the Parisian vacation in the caption. She mentioned hot chocolate, macaroons, art, history and more. "Hot chocolate, macaroons, poetry, autumn Colours, history and poetry...missing everything about Paris right now #throwback #wanderlust," Pooja wrote in the post.

The picture shows Pooja walking down a rain-washed wide street in Paris covered with Autumn leaves and rows of trees. She chose a fall-ready outfit in red and white colour combination for the click and looked breathtakingly gorgeous in it.

Pooja's ensemble features a white camisole top with lace trim on the plunging neckline and a loose-fitting. She teamed the blouse with skinny fit high waisted pants.

Pooja layered the set with a knee-length red long coat. It has button details on the front, notch lapel collar, long sleeves and padded shoulders.

In the end, knee-high dark brown leather boots, open tresses, dewy nude palette make-up, hoop earrings and centre-parted open locks rounded off the star's look.

Earlier, Pooja had posted a throwback picture from her recent Maldives holiday. She shared a sunkissed picture of herself posing by the sea and enjoying the wind messing up her locks.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will star next in Radhe Shyam. It also stars Prabhas in the lead role. She also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

