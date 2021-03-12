Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Portugal to continue travel restrictions, land border with Spain to remain shut
On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa said that till Easter, the land border with Spain will stay closed. Not just that, he also mentioned that the travel restrictions including the submission of a negative Covid-19 test will also stay in place.
Reuters, Lisbon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Portugal to keep land border with Spain shut, travel restrictions stay in place

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday that controls on the country's land border with neighbouring Spain will remain in place until Easter to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Costa also told a news conference that travel restrictions, such as a negative Covid-19 test at arrival or quarantine, on those coming from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa will stay in force due to the new variants of the virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
