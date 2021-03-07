Portugal to quarantine passengers on indirect flights from UK, Brazil
Passengers flying indirectly to Portugal from Britain or Brazil must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival from Sunday onwards, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
The move is designed to close a loophole which allowed travellers from Britain and Brazil to reach Portugal by stopping over in a country from which travel was authorised.
Direct commercial or private flights to and from Britain and Brazil have been banned since January to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants.
Direct humanitarian and repatriation flights will still be authorised but passengers must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for 14 days.
The measures are due to be reviewed on March 16.
Portugal's tourism minister told the BBC on Friday the country hoped to allow British tourists who could prove they had tested negative or were immune to COVID-19 into the country from May 17, when England lifts its ban on international travel.
Portugal, which has so far reported 808,405 Covid-19 cases and 16,486 deaths, is set to begin a sector-by-sector lifting of restrictions next week after nearly two months of strict lockdown following a devastating surge in cases at the beginning of the year.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portugal to quarantine passengers on indirect flights from UK, Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra travellers to carry negative Covid-19 report in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Negative Covid-19 report mandatory for people travelling to Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tunisia eases Covid-19 measures in hope to save tourism season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Skyrocketing demand' for flights to Mallorca as UK plans to end lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyprus targets return in tourist traffic, opens door to Covid vaccinated Britons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Up in the air: The future of travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grounded by the pandemic: The woes of a once-frequent flier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines urge relaxation on refunds as EU probes passenger rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong turns empty hotels into apartments as tourists vanish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seychelles to welcome back tourists but with Covid-19 protocols in place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British Airways prepares for travel restart with testing kit plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Push to end tourist quarantines in Thailand as shots rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox