Price drop on Trolley set of 3: Up to 80% off on top brands like Nasher Miles, Mokobara, Eume and more

If you have a family that travels together or just needs extra storage at home, a trolley set of 3 can be a game-changer. Right now, top brands like Nasher Miles, Mokobara, and Eume have slashed prices, with discounts going up to 80%. These sets are designed to complement each other, offering different sizes that fit luggage needs for adults, teens, and children alike. Three-piece trolley sets stacked neatly, ready for travel or home use, combining style, space, and convenience for any family. (Pexels) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture. Read more Read less The convenience of matching trolleys makes organising trips or packing for holidays much simpler. Smooth wheels, sturdy handles, and smart compartments ensure both comfort and functionality. This sale is a perfect chance to grab quality luggage at a fraction of the original price and make travel effortless. Price drop up to 80% off on trolley set of 3

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Travel in style with the Nasher Miles Vienna three-piece luggage set, featuring small, medium, and large suitcases designed for effortless packing. Crafted from durable polypropylene, these lightweight trolleys offer dual-sided interiors with adjustable straps and zippered compartments to keep belongings organised. Eight 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth movement through airports and train stations, while aluminium telescopic handles and easy-grip side and top handles make handling simple and comfortable.

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Travel effortlessly with the MOKOBARA polycarbonate three-piece trolley set, featuring 54, 64, and 74 cm suitcases. The hard-shell design safeguards belongings while keeping the set lightweight. Eight Super Silent Ninja wheels glide smoothly in any direction, paired with an aviation-grade telescopic handle for easy control. Interiors are thoughtfully organised, and premium gloss finishes with TSA number locks add a touch of sophistication, making this set perfect for frequent travellers and style-conscious jet-setters.

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Designed for travellers who like both function and finesse, this Swiss Military three-piece trolley set offers cabin, mid-size, and large suitcases suited for different trip lengths. The polycarbonate hard shell keeps belongings protected while remaining lightweight. Inside, satin-lined compartments with mesh dividers and grosgrain straps keep packing organised. Smooth 360° dual spinner wheels and an aluminium trolley handle make movement effortless across airports and hotel corridors.

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Built for smooth travel, the Safari Thorium Neo three-piece luggage set includes small, medium, and large suitcases suited for quick breaks or longer holidays. The textured polycarbonate shell helps resist scratches while keeping the bags lightweight. Eight smooth wheels allow easy 360-degree movement through busy terminals. Inside, the spacious design supports organised packing, while contrast beading adds a refined finish to the overall look.

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Designed for frequent travellers, the Urban Jungle by Safari three-piece trolley set pairs durability with thoughtful features. The virgin polycarbonate shell stays lightweight while resisting scratches and impact. Inside, spacious compartments with compression straps help keep packing organised. A dedicated power bank pocket connects to the integrated USB charging port for added convenience. Smooth, silent wheels and an adjustable aluminium trolley handle make movement easy across airports, stations, and hotel corridors.

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Practical and spacious, the Kamiliant Harrier three-piece trolley set is designed for travellers who like smart packing. The boxy silhouette allows generous storage without making the bags feel bulky. Inside, cross ribbons and a U-shaped pocket help keep clothing and essentials neatly arranged. Smooth 360-degree spinner wheels paired with retractable handles make movement effortless through airports, stations, and hotel lobbies.

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Thoughtfully designed for modern travellers, the uppercase Topo three-piece trolley set blends practicality with a fresh dual-tone finish. The hard shell structure keeps belongings protected while remaining easy to handle. Inside, dedicated packing cubes, a wet pouch, and a laundry section help keep clothing and essentials neatly arranged. Eight spinner wheels ensure smooth movement, while security-focused locks and anti-theft zippers add reassurance during travel.

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Price drop on luggage set of 3: FAQs Why is a luggage set of 3 a practical buy? A three-piece luggage set usually includes a cabin, medium, and large suitcases. This mix works well for quick trips, longer holidays, and family travel. Instead of buying separate bags later, one set covers multiple travel plans and keeps luggage coordinated. Who should consider buying a luggage set of 3? Large families, couples who travel often, and people who take trips of different lengths benefit the most. Each suitcase size serves a purpose, so everyone can pack comfortably without struggling to fit everything into one bag. What sizes are usually included in these sets? Most sets feature a cabin-friendly suitcase, a medium check-in bag, and a large suitcase meant for extended stays. The variety makes packing simpler since you can choose the bag that suits the length of your trip. Why are price drop sales a good time to buy? Luggage sets tend to be expensive when sold at full price. During price drop events, the same branded sets can cost far less, making it a smart time to pick up quality luggage without stretching your budget.