Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Rooms of this hotel in China 'don't match its lobby': Inside Chinese hotel that actually looks like a castle from Europe

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:58 pm IST

Would you stay at this Chinese hotel with 'grand staircases, fresco ceilings, and chandeliers so extra that they could pay your rent for 10 years'?

A video shared on Instagram on August 28 by China Insider captures a moment of surprise and revelation as travellers share how their regular-looking hotel room opens up to an unexpected and impressive lobby. “Pov (point of view): the rooms of this hotel don't match its lobby,” the text on the video reads. Also read | This Rajasthani hotel is the only Indian property on World's Best 50 Hotel list. Take a tour

Penglai Wencheng Castle Hotel is a unique accommodation option located on China's coast. (Pics courtesy: China Insider)
Penglai Wencheng Castle Hotel is a unique accommodation option located on China's coast. (Pics courtesy: China Insider)

'That living in a Netflix period drama energy'

The accompanying caption shares details of the hotel with Gothic style architecture and stunning sea views, reportedly located in Penglai, Shandong. It reads: “When you tell your parents you’re booking a hotel in Shandong and then pull up to this castle. Welcome to Wencheng Castle Hotel in Penglai — a full-on Baroque fantasy dropped on China’s coast. Think grand staircases, fresco ceilings, and chandeliers so extra they could pay your rent for 10 years.”

It adds, “This place isn’t just looks: it’s got a 5,000 square metre wine cellar (2,000+ wines), insane sea-view rooms where you can watch the sunrise over the East China Sea, and it even popped up in movies like Hello Mr Billionaire. Sure, some guests say the service can feel a bit… medieval. But if you’re here for the vibes, photos, or that 'living in a Netflix period drama' energy — it’s worth a stay.”

Reactions on social media

The post about the hotel in China garnered significant attention on Instagram. A comment read, “Do they automatically play Lana Del Rey when you open the door?” An Instagram user also said, “They didn't have enough money so they spent it all on the outside. No penny left to make the rooms luxury like the outside.”

Another said: “I visited this castle in Shandong, not far from Shanghai. When you are outside, you feel like a princess, but inside the room it’s different.” Someone also commented, “Visited Guangzhou and this was exactly the vibe. I wonder if it's every hotel in China.”

On travel sites, such as Trip.com, guests praised the hotel's stunning views, cosy rooms, and friendly staff. However, some mentioned issues with cleanliness, maintenance, and noise levels.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

News / Lifestyle / Travel
