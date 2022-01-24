Samantha Ruth Prabhu in crop top and jeans is getting used to the views in Switzerland in new pic: See here

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having the time of her life holidaying in Switzerland. From going on skiing adventures to enjoying the snowy landscapes of her ski resort, the star is doing it all in the Central European country, home to numerous lakes, villages and the high peaks of the Alps. Her latest post also proves that the star is enjoying her time there and is serving us major holiday goals.

On January 23, Samantha took to Instagram to share a photo of herself standing on the balcony of her ski resort. She enjoyed the scenic view of the mountains and the nearby buildings. She captioned the picture, "Could get used to this." In case you missed the post, here's a look at it.

Samantha looked at the snowy mountains from her balcony, wearing a chic black crop top and jeans. The star's full-sleeved crop top gave a glimpse of her midriff, and she teamed it with light blue denim in a skinny fit. She rounded off the look with woollen socks, flip flops, gold earrings, and a messy ponytail.

Earlier, Samantha had shared a picture and a video of herself skiing at her snowy resort, situated in Verbier, Switzerland. It shows the star, dressed in a trendy yellow windcheater jacket, white pants and other gears, going down a snow-covered hill slope like a pro. She impressed netizens with her skills. "Leave your ego at home they said...no truer words have been spoken. #newbeginnings #skiing," Samantha captioned the video.

Take a look at her posts:

Meanwhile, Samantha recently made an appearance in the dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise. She has a couple of films in the pipeline. The star is currently shooting for an upcoming pan-India film, Yashoda, and waiting for the release of director Gunasekar's Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.