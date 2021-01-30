Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy
Saudi Arabia’s statistics authority will begin tracking tourism’s contribution to its economic output, according to a statement on Saturday.
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure. This will help calculate tourism’s share of gross domestic product and establish growth rates for activities within the sector, the General Authority for Statistics said.
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund announced it had formed a company, called Cruise Saudi, to develop a local cruise industry as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman tries to turn the kingdom into a global tourism destination.
The 35-year-old heir to the throne introduced measures to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia, including allowing visiting unmarried couples to stay together in hotel rooms, removing the ban on female drivers and dropping a strict dress code for foreign women.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
