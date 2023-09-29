Senior-friendly travel: 10 hidden gems around the world perfect for retirees and senior citizens

Having the freedom to travel the world is one of the best things about retirement. Spend your golden years exploring other worlds, experiencing different cultures and making memories that will last a lifetime. The antidote to ageing, wanderlust is an exhilarating journey we owe ourselves. The sheer number of options may be daunting for older Millennials or Gen Xers looking for holiday ideas for older parents. If you're on the hunt for the best senior holiday destinations that are quiet, tranquil and not too crowded with tourists, then this is the place for you. Read on to find out where to start and the best hidden gems and unique holiday destinations that are ideal for retirees and senior citizens. (Also read: Senior travel made easy: Tips for older adults to plan your summer getaway )

Hidden gems around the world that are perfect for seniors

As retirement ushers in a new chapter of life, many seniors yearn for travel adventures that offer tranquility, cultural enrichment, and accessibility. (Freepik )

MP Deepu Co-Founder, Senior World shared with HT Lifestyle 10 senior-friendly gems where each destination offers something rare and unexplored for your next adventure.

1. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Islands, India

An ideal relaxation spot for seniors! This island sparkles like an emerald in the Bay of Bengal. Dubbed a nature lover's paradise, 'Radhanagar Beach' boasts golden and white sand beaches, serene sea waters, and a place where time takes a leisurely pace, letting you immerse in nature's beauty. No wonder it's ranked among the world's top 10 beaches

2. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Seeking the ultimate swing experience in Bali? Nestled in a stunning setting, the Aloha swing is perfect for seniors to enjoy moments of pure bliss. Bali, renowned for its art, culture, and exquisite Hindu temples, also boasts natural wonders like white sand beaches and mountainous landscapes, offering an exceptional experience for seniors.

3. Cu Chi Tunnels, Vietnam

Uncover the hidden realm of the Cu Chi freedom fighters as you descend into a 124-mile labyrinth of tunnels. Seniors, delve into history and also embrace Vietnam's rich heritage apart from vibrant city life.

4. Museum of Future, Dubai

Dubai, a realm of superlatives, embodies the beauty of the future. Experience a colossal museum of innovation and tradition, where nothing is ordinary.

5. Temple of Edfu, Egypt

Experience an unforgettable journey through time and culture in Egypt, the land of pharaohs, ancient temples, and pyramids. Explore the well-preserved Edfu Temple, a divine tribute to the god Horus

6. Sitha Amman Temple, Srilanka

Discover the world's only temple dedicated to Seetha Mata, nestled in the lush botanical garden on Nuwara Eliya's slopes. Immerse yourself in the epic Ramayana tale amidst stunning natural beauty – a must-visit experience!

7. FantaSea, Phuket

FantaSea in Phuket, Thailand, is a spectacular cultural theme park and entertainment complex that offers an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages, including seniors. This vibrant attraction showcases Thailand's rich heritage through a blend of traditional and modern performances, including dance, music, and magic shows.

8. Kyoto Botanical Gardens, Japan

Japan is a place where blooming flowers paint the landscape. Experience vibrant autumn hues and a floral paradise that will fill your days with dreams. Plus, Japan's senior-friendly attractions make it a perfect destination for all ages.

9. Engelberg, Europe

Begin your Swiss Alpine journey from Engelberg! Explore stunning peaks, serene lakes, charming towns, thrilling sports, and delectable cuisine in Switzerland's diverse wonderland.

10. Blue Mountains, Australia

Answer the call of adventure in Sydney’s Blue Mountains! Explore iconic spots like the Three Sisters, Wentworth Falls, and more by foot. This World Heritage area boasts 2.5 million acres of breathtaking landscapes.

