Summer travel is a fantastic opportunity for older adults to explore new cultures, witness new landscapes and create unforgettable memories. However, planning a summer trip can be daunting, particularly for older adults with specific health concerns or mobility issues. Senior travel made easy: Tips for older adults to plan your summer getaway (Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anita Rogers, Senior Guide at GetSetUp, suggested some specific tips and tricks for older adults to plan a summer trip that is hassle-free and enjoyable:

Join Curated Trips - Many travel agencies offer curated trips catering to older adults. These curated trips ensure that older adults can explore new places together with like-minded individuals and have access to comfortable accommodation and transportation options. Plan Ahead - Planning ahead is crucial to ensure a smooth summer trip. For example, if you are planning to visit an amusement park, such as Walt Disney World, plan your visit well in advance. Book your tickets, select your accommodation and dining options, and make any necessary arrangements for transportation, such as using the free Disney transportation service. This will ensure that you can avoid long lines and have a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Choose Your Destination Wisely - Consider destinations that offer easy accessibility, good transportation options, and comfortable accommodation. For instance, if you plan to visit a beach destination, consider places that offer beach wheelchairs for rent, such as Ocean City in Maryland, USA. Also, consider the climate of your destination, as extreme heat or cold can be challenging for older adults. Consider Travel Insurance - Travel insurance is an essential requirement for any trip, particularly for older adults. Before selecting a policy, make sure to check if the policy covers pre-existing conditions. For instance, if you have diabetes, choose a policy that covers medical expenses related to diabetes. Also, make sure to read the policy carefully and understand what it covers and whether it offers travel insurance plans that cover trip cancellation, emergency medical assistance and baggage loss. Stay Hydrated - Staying hydrated is crucial, particularly during the summer months. For example, if you are planning to visit a destination that experiences high humidity, such as Mumbai, make sure to carry a water bottle and refill it frequently. Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol and instead opt for electrolyte-rich beverages, such as coconut water or sports drinks. Take Breaks and Pace Yourself - Travelling can be physically demanding, so it's important to take breaks throughout the day. For instance, take breaks between museum visits and use the metro or an Uber to avoid walking long distances. Also, don't try to cram too many activities into your day. Instead, pace yourself and take your time to enjoy each activity fully. Consider Accessibility - If you have mobility issues, consider the accessibility of your destination. For example, consider booking an accessible room at your destination of choice, which may offer a roll-in shower, grab bars, and other accessible facilities. Additionally, consider renting a mobility scooter or wheelchair if you need one. Stay Connected - Make sure to stay connected with your loved ones back home during your trip. For instance, use WhatsApp or FaceTime to stay in touch with your family and friends, and let them know your itinerary and how they can reach you in case of an emergency. Also, consider carrying a mobile phone or a travel SIM card for international travel. Get Travel Vaccinations - If you're travelling to a destination that requires vaccinations, make sure to get them well before you travel. This will help protect you from preventable diseases. For example, if you are planning to visit parts of India, make sure your vaccinated for hepatitis A and B, typhoid, and polio are up to date. Some tropical destinations like Colombia and Thailand require a yellow fever vaccination as well. Enjoy Yourself - Finally, remember to enjoy yourself. Summer travel is an excellent opportunity to relax, explore new destinations, and create lasting memories. For instance, if you are planning to visit a cultural destination, such as Jaipur in India, take the time to immerse yourself in the local culture, savour the local cuisines, and participate in cultural festivals. Don't let any worries or concerns spoil your trip. Take the time to savour the moment, soak in the experiences, and have fun.