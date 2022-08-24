Singapore to drop most indoor face mask rules next week as Covid-19 situation stabilises

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 24, 2022 10:18 AM IST

For the first time in more than two years, people in the Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings like healthcare facilities.

Shoppers ride an escalator on Orchard Road in Singapore. Singapore to drop most indoor facemask rules next week as Covid-19 situation stabilises (Ore Huiying/Bloomberg)
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Singapore

Singapore will do away with requirements to wear masks indoors starting Aug. 29, as the country sees its Covid-19 situation stabilise further, the health minister said on Wednesday.

The health ministry also updated rules for non-vaccinated travellers, dropping a 7-day quarantine requirement starting next week.

Singapore, which is a major Asian financial and travel hub, lifted most pandemic curbs, including travel restrictions, earlier this year.

About 70% of the city-state's 5.5 million population has already contracted Covid-19, Ong Ye Kung, the health minister said in a news conference, adding that the re-infection rate is so far "very low".

Singapore has vaccinated more than 90% of its population and has among the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
