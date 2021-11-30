Sobhita Dhulipala enjoys a French Date in stunning pictures from her holiday: See here

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is living the dream during her scenic holiday in France with Made In Heaven co-star, Shivani Raghuvanshi and the pictures are a dream. The star took to Instagram to post several photos of her day out. She can be seen exploring the scenic locales in them, making us crave a holiday too.

Sobhita posted three photos from her holiday on Monday, November 29. The first picture shows her standing in the historic square called Place Masséna in Nice, France. The second is a selfie of Sobhita and Shivani, and the last shows Sobhita serving a glam pose while standing in Grande Roue de Nice on a sunny day.

Sobhita captioned the photos, "Baby's day out." Shivani also posted a video of Sobhita on her Instagram story with the caption, "French date." It shows the actor sitting in a restaurant and laughing while Shivani recorded her. Scroll ahead to see all the posts:

For the French day out, the Kurup actor chose an ethereal white sweater dress. It features knit details all over, side slits on both sides, a turtle neckline, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She layered the ensemble with a velvet olive green embroidered jacket with notch lapel collars and an oversized fit.

Side-swept open tresses, minimal make-up, white ballerina shoes, and a matching tote bag rounded off Sobhita's French holiday look.

Screenshots of Shivani Raghuvanshi's story.

Earlier, Sobhita had also shared a reel. It was a compilation of short clips, giving a glimpse of several moments from her holiday in France. It featured a view from her hotel balcony, her delicious breakfast, a magical view of the sea, and more. The actor used Reese Lansangan's song An Opportunity to Go to the Moon for the clip. Watch it below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sobhita was last seen in Kurup starring Dulquer Salmaan. The film, directed by Srinath Rajendran, was released on November 12.

