Spain welcomes teenage tourists from outside EU from February 14

From February 14, foreign visitors aged 12-17 from non-EU countries who don’t have a valid vaccination certificate can enter Spain if they can show a negative PCR or similar Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before arrival, the industry, trade and tourism ministry said in a statement.
Spain eased Covid-19 rules for teenage holidaymakers from countries outside of the European Union such as the U.K., giving a boost to the tourism industry in the Canary Islands and other winter sun destinations.(Unsplash)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Spain eased Covid-19 rules for teenage holidaymakers from countries outside of the European Union such as the U.K., giving a boost to the tourism industry in the Canary Islands and other winter sun destinations.

The rule-change is in recognition of the fact that under-18s in many countries still haven’t had a full course of vaccines, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: Sesame Street theme park to open in San Diego next month to boost tourism

Angel Victor Torres Perez, the president of the Canary Islands government, welcomed the move, saying on Twitter that easing the rules for young Britons especially was “excellent news for the tourism recovery and high season in the Canaries.”

Visitors aged under 12 accompanied by an adult face no Covid-19 health requirements, the ministry said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
