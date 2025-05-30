Summer gateways: 10 European destinations Indians are loving right now to escape the heat

Indians are jetting off to cooler destinations in Europe to escape the heat and embark on a whole new adventure filled with picturesque views, rich cultural experiences, and slow moments of leisure. European destinations are a treasure trove of unique experiences, from strolling through cottagecore-like tulip fields in the Netherlands to enjoying the old-world, dark academia charm of Edinburgh, showcasing the range of experiences. From art and history to breathtaking nature, or simply the joy of cooler temperatures, Indian travellers are flocking to Europe for a refreshing escape. Indians are opting for cooler, scenic destinations in Europe.(Freepik)

Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, an international holiday brand, shared how there's been an uptick in Indian travellers choosing Europe as their preferred summer escape.

He said, “According to recent data from Pickyourtrail, 13% of Indian travellers are heading to European destinations to enjoy milder temperatures and vibrant cultural experiences. This preference has led to increased prominence for destinations featuring unique seasonal attractions. The Netherlands is a prime example, where the spring season unveils its world-renowned tulip fields. These destinations not only offer respite from the Indian summer but also provide enriching cultural and natural experiences.”

Hari Ganapathy shared a guide, listing out the top European destinations which have become favourites among Indian travellers this season:

1. Netherlands: Embracing Tulip Tourism

The Netherlands transforms into a colourful tapestry during spring, attracting visitors to its renowned tulip fields. Regions like Lisse and the Keukenhof Gardens showcase millions of blooming tulips, offering a visual feast.

Beyond the flowers, cities like Amsterdam provide canal cruises and rich art history, making it a multifaceted destination.

Things to do along with tulip viewing:

Explore the Windmills of Kinderdijk:Located near Rotterdam, this UNESCO World Heritage site showcases 19 traditional windmills and offers a glimpse into Dutch engineering ingenuity. Amsterdam Canal Cruise: Experience the city's historic canals, lined with 17th-century architecture, providing a unique perspective of Amsterdam's charm.​ Visit the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam:While in the Netherlands, make time to visit the Anne Frank House to gain insight into the country’s historical resilience during WWII. Traditional Dutch Cuisine: Savour local dishes such as stroopwafels, haring, and poffertjes, providing a taste of Dutch culinary traditions.​ Cycling Tours: Traverse the scenic countryside and tulip fields on a bicycle, embracing the Dutch way of travel and enjoying the picturesque landscapes.​



2. Paris, France: The City of Light and Leisure

Visitors can explore the Eiffel Tower, stroll along the Seine, and indulge in world-class cuisine.

The city's numerous parks and museums like The Musée d'Orsay, Petit Palais, Musée National Picasso-Paris etc, provide both relaxation and cultural enrichment.

3. Zurich, Switzerland: Blend of nature and urban charm

Lake Zurich offers opportunities for boating and lakeside relaxation, while the city's old town boasts medieval architecture and vibrant cafes.

The nearby Alps provide a cool retreat for nature enthusiasts.

4. Lucerne, Switzerland: Gateway to the Swiss Alps

Lucerne is known for its preserved medieval architecture and stunning lake views.

The Chapel Bridge and Lion Monument are must-see landmarks.

Visitors can also take a cruise on Lake Lucerne or ride the cogwheel train up Mount Pilatus for panoramic vistas.

5. Rome, Italy: Ancient history meets modern vibes

Rome offers a journey through time with its ancient ruins like the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

The Vatican City, with St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, adds to the city's rich tapestry.

Evenings can be spent enjoying gelato in lively piazzas.

6. Interlaken, Switzerland: Adventure amidst Alpine beauty

Nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, Interlaken is a haven for adventure seekers.

Activities like paragliding, hiking, and boat tours offer thrilling ways to experience the Swiss landscape.

7. Edinburgh, Scotland: Cultural and historical gem

The city's festivals, such as the Edinburgh Fringe, attract artists and audiences worldwide.

The cooler climate and scenic surroundings make it a pleasant summer destination.

8. Bergen, Norway: Gateway to the Fjords

The city's colourful wooden houses and proximity to majestic fjords provide picturesque settings.

Boat tours and hiking trails allow visitors to immerse themselves in Norway's landscapes.

9. Helsinki, Finland: Modern design meets nature

Helsinki is renowned for its innovative architecture and design scene.

The city's numerous parks and coastal areas offer tranquil spots for relaxation.

Summer festivals and open-air markets add vibrancy to the cool Finnish summer.

10. Reykjavik, Iceland: Land of fire and ice

Reykjavik serves as a base for exploring Iceland's dramatic landscapes, including geysers, waterfalls, and volcanic terrains.

The city's geothermal pools and midnight sun phenomena provide unique experiences.

