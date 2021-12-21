Sushmita Sen loves to travel, 'if not across geographies, through thoughtful journeys'

Sushmita Sen is embracing the journey of life through the eyes of a traveler. The actor, on Monday, shared a picture of herself, having a moment on the deck of a lavish cruise with the sprawling sea waters in front of her. But, more than the picture, it is her travel state of mind that caught our attention.

Sushmita Sen's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos giving us sneak peeks of her personal life and the philosophies that she believes in. From glimpses of her loved-up pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl to her mother-daughter times with her daughters Renee and Alisah, Sushmita keeps sharing anecdotes of her personal life on her Instagram profile.

On Monday, the actor was in a contemplative state of mind. Sharing a picture of herself from one of her cruise trips, Sushmita shared how she has always been on the go as a traveler. Even through sometimes she did not travel across geographies, her mind has always been free to wander through the meaningful journeys that she took in her life.

Dressed in a white turtleneck sweater and a pair of white joggers, Sushmita, in the picture, can be seen looking away from the camera while sitting on the deck of a cruise. Sushmita accessorised her look with tinted shades and let her hair flow to the wind from the sea. "I am always a traveler. If not across geographies, through thoughtful journeys, imaginative sojourns, romantic transits," read an excerpt of her post. She further added that life is full of random changes and there is nothing stable about it. But we can always look forward to " wishful take offs and hopeful landings." Read Sushmita Sen's post here:

Sushmita also shared her philosophical state of mind through the hashtags of her post - #keepmoving, #keepgrowing, #travel, #explore, #discover, #reinvent, #life, #happiness, #oneness, #thepowerofyou and #duggadugga.

