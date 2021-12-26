Tamannaah Bhatia's Vaishno Devi trip was about magical darshan, eating sweets and enjoying with family: Pics, videos

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia went on a trip to Vaishno Devi with her family recently and took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos. The star talked about the magical experience of visiting the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in her holiday post and the journey she took to reach the place.

Talking about her darshan of the holy shrine, Tamannaah wrote that it was a magical feeling to be there. The Baahubali actor revealed that she went on the trip after a year full of shoots and hard work and that it was a positive experience for her.

Sharing the photos and videos from Vaishno Devi, Tamannaah wrote, "Vaishnodevi - such a magical feeling to be here and had the most beautiful darshan. Started at kaul kandoli and finally reached the Bhairo baba temple."

Tamannaah Bhatia and her mother on their Vaishno Devi trip.

Tamannaah added, "Feeling super lucky after a year full of shoot and hard work this is such a replenishment of positivity. Also a big thank you to @vinaysir sir first you taught me Hindi language in school and now we are pilgrimage buddies (also my photographer for the trip)."

The post features two videos - one featuring Tamannaah sitting on a jhulla (swing) decorated with several Mata Ki Chunnari, and the other is a close up of the sweet dish the actor enjoyed on the trip. As Tamannaah sat on the jhulla in the first video, her mother gave it a push from behind.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Vaishno Devi trip.

Tamannaah also shared several adorable selfies in the post. One photo showed the actor embracing her mother, and for another, she struck a goofy pose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Telugu film Maestro. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro stars Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in pivotal roles. The film is the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. The star also has F3, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakalam in the pipeline.