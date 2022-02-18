'Tan skin, salty air': Amyra Dastur sums up her Maldives vacation

Amyra Dastur is living it up in Maldives. The actor recently took off to the island country and since then her Instagram profile is replete with stunning pictures of herself with the turquoise waters of the ocean in the backdrop and by the white sandy beaches. From taking a dip in the lapping blue waters of the ocean to enjoying the traditional sea food in Maldives and having a glass of Piña colada, Amyra is doing it all.

On Friday, Amyra made our day better with a stunning picture of herself posing by the deck of her resort. The actor aptly dressed up for a day out with the sun and the sea and took some time off for just herself and the sprawling waters. For the picture, Amyra picked a white bikini and added more sass to it with a satin multicolour throw. Amyra added tinted shades to her look and left her tresses open to play along with the wind from the ocean.

ALSO READ: Inside Amyra Dastur's Rishikesh trip with 'mountains ahead'

With the picture, Amyra also summed up her Maldives trip in the best way possible - "Tan skin, salty hair, barefoot, ocean air." Take a look at her picture here:

Amyra is not done making us envious with her gorgeous pictures from Maldives. A day back, Amyra took some time off to have a moment with herself while staring at the sun setting behind the ocean. Amyra picked a white bikini and went to take a dip in the ocean. With her back to the camera, Amyra stared at the sunset in front of her and shared the view with her fans on Instagram. "Nature's farewell kiss of the night," Amyra shared her contemplative mood with these words.

Amyra's pictures from her trip are making us crave to dip our feet in the sand and watch the sun go down behind the sea. BRB, planning the next trip to the beach.