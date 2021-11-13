Amyra Dastur, in a bikini and a 2.4K hat, is spending Saturday just the way it ‘should be spent’

Amyra Dastur is in a throwback state of mind. The actor, who is a proud “water baby,” is freshly back from her Maldives vacation, and since then, her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures from her ventures in the beach and the sand. For Amyra, there is only way that weekends, and more specifically Saturdays, should be spent – and that is, by the sea, with the feet in the sand and sun on the face.

The actor made our weekend better on Saturday with a throwback picture of herself from her Maldives vacation and since then, we are craving the sea as well. Amyra took a trip down the memory lane and picked up a not-so-old picture of herself chilling by the sea. In an animal-printed swimsuit, Amyra can be seen chilling like a villain. With the sprawling sea water behind her and the sand on her feet and legs, Amyra can be seen basking in her vacation mood.

“Saturdays should be spent in the sun, on the sand and by the sea,” wrote Amyra. We agree with her – this is the best way to spend a weekend. Amyra is still in her Maldives state of mind, and it reflected in the hashtags that she added with her caption - #takemeback, #maldives, #missing, #wanderlust, #traveljunkie, #heavenonearth and #waterbaby. Take a look at her picture here:

Amyra accessorised her look for the day out with the sun and the sea with a large statement hat. The tan hat, made of straw, gave an overall vacation vibe to her picture. The hat is priced at ₹2450 in the official website of the designer house Fancy pants. The hat is priced at ₹2450 in the official website of the designer house Fancy pants.(https://www.fancypantsthestore.com/)

In the midriff-baring bikini, Amyra posed for the pictures, in minimal makeup. She left her tresses open and decked up in a pink shade of lipstick. She also added tinted shades to her look.

