Inside Amyra Dastur's Rishikesh trip with 'mountains ahead'

Amyra Dastur is on her year-end trip and the pictures coming in are making us miss the hills like anything. The actor recently took off for her trip to Rishikesh and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her travel diaries. From posing with a scenic backdrop of the hills and the rivers to having a moment with just herself and the picturesque natural beauty of the city embedded with temples, Amyra is doing it all and setting major travel goals for us.

Amyra is on a spree of sharing pictures from her Rishikesh trip. A day back, Amyra shared a picture of herself having a moment on Laxman Jhula – a major tourist attraction of Rishikesh. With the hills in front of her and the Laxman Jhula creating the necessary beautiful frame for a great photograph, Amyra can be seen posing with her back to the camera.

ALSO READ: Amyra Dastur is in beast mode for her leg day at the gym

On Wednesday, Amyra shared a happy picture of herself posing by the hills. On a small valley, with the sprawling waters of the river flowing nearby, Amyra can be seen posing for the camera with the blue sky in the backdrop. Dressed in a black top, a pair of denim jeans and black boots, Amyra can be seen showing the victory sign while smiling with all her heart. She aptly captioned her picture with her travel state of mind - " Sky above, water below and mountains ahead," summing up the scenic beauty of Rishikesh. Take a look at the picture here:

Amyra also shared her state of mind through these hashtags on her post - #rishikesh, #december, #naturelovers, #traveldiaries, #traveladdict, #wanderlust, #december, #mountains and #incredibleindia. Amyra's pictures are setting major travel goals for us, all while giving us travel FOMO. BRB, going to set our itinerary for our next trip to the hills.