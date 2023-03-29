Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bangkok
Mar 29, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Thailand is expected to see at least 30 million foreign visitors this year, with the return of Chinese tourists and the recovery of international travel, a private tourism group said on Wednesday.

Tourists watch a newborn blacktip reef shark at the beach in Maya Bay at the Phi Phi Island National Park, on Phi Phi Leh Island, Krabi province, Thailand. Thailand tourism expects to see at least 30 million foreign tourists this year (REUTERS)

It is projected tourists should spend at least 1.5 trillion baht ($43.73 billion) this year, Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said in a statement. The government predicts 25-30 million foreign tourists in 2023.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
