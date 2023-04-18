Thailand tourism records 7.5 million foreign visitors from Jan to mid-April
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bangkok
Thailand tourism ministry has said it expects between 25 million and 30 million foreign visitors in 2023
Thailand recorded 7.5 million foreign arrivals in the January to April 16 period, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.
Foreign tourists this year have so far spent 224 billion baht ($6.5 billion), the ministry said. Thailand has said it expects between 25 million and 30 million foreign visitors in 2023. ($1 = 34.4500 baht)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.