Thailand recorded 7.5 million foreign arrivals in the January to April 16 period, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

Thailand tourism records 7.5 million foreign visitors from Jan to mid-April (istockphoto)

Foreign tourists this year have so far spent 224 billion baht ($6.5 billion), the ministry said. Thailand has said it expects between 25 million and 30 million foreign visitors in 2023. ($1 = 34.4500 baht)