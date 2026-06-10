How much does it cost to stay at 'India's best hotel' The Oberoi Udaivilas? A luxe suite for just 1 night costs…

The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, Rajasthan, are probably one of the most luxurious hotels in the country. It is the same luxurious property featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Spread over 50 acres and built on 200-year-old hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar, the hotel is situated on the banks of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola.

Step inside The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

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On May 29, British YouTuber and content creator Tim, who goes by Walk With Me Tim on social media, shared his experience of staying at the luxurious resort. The video included a tour of his suite, which had a private pool, and also highlighted the hotel's grand architecture, opulent interior design, lush gardens, and palatial aesthetics.

Inside India's luxurious hotel

The video begins with Tim giving a tour of the grounds and the grand lobbies at the Oberoi Udaivilas, which he described as feeling like staying in a palace. One gets a sense of the grand decor inside as Tim shows the lobby outside his suite, featuring a lavish sofa for lounging in the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} Inside, one is welcomed into the suite's living and dining area, featuring an open-plan layout adorned with two glass chandeliers. The decor also includes a gold-coloured couch, a large coffee table, walls adorned with bird motifs, and a cushioned window seat that hovers right over the outdoor pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside, one is welcomed into the suite's living and dining area, featuring an open-plan layout adorned with two glass chandeliers. The decor also includes a gold-coloured couch, a large coffee table, walls adorned with bird motifs, and a cushioned window seat that hovers right over the outdoor pool. {{/usCountry}}

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The bedroom contains a four-poster bed with palatial sheets. It also includes another large TV. Interestingly, the suite includes two toilets, which Tim found surprising for a room meant for one or two people. As for the main bathroom, the large space features a huge bathtub with gold taps and a wooden handle, a steam shower with a seat large enough for several people, and fluffy mats by the toilet. The bath also opens to a small garden accessible only to the suite.

Another highlight of the suite was the large private pool, accessible directly from the bedroom. The pool is also connected to an outdoor dining area, where you can enjoy views of the lush gardens.

The price and other details

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The YouTuber stayed in a suite with a private pool, which he described as the “best suite in the entire place.” The cost for the suite was £3,234 (approximately ₹4,12,411) for one night. This price included: breakfast, which he chose to have in his room on his private verandah, and a private butler service. Tim shared that the butler went ‘above and beyond’ by escorting him to drinks and dinner, serving his meals, and organising a special surprise.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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