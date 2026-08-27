This Raksha Bandhan, skip the gifts and plan a trip with your siblings and cousins. 6 places you can consider

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the bond between siblings, the people you grew up with, laughed with, argued with and, eventually, chose to travel with. This year, skip the usual gift and make it a trip instead. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared a few destinations with HT Lifestyle that can turn into memorable getaways with your siblings.

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1. Andamans

Andamans offer the perfect mix of adventure and downtime. Beyond simply lounging on the beach, scuba diving together, exploring coral reefs on a snorkelling trip, kayaking through mangrove forests, taking a glass-bottom boat ride or head out on a sea-karting adventure. A sunset picnic on a secluded beach or a night spent under the stars can add an extra sense of adventure, while exploring local seafood and island cafés brings in the gastronomic element.

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Andamans offer the perfect mix of adventure and downtime.

2. Coorg

{{^usCountry}} Coorg offers a different kind of sibling getaway, where discovering the destination together is as important as simply getting away. You can stay at a heritage bungalow or coffee-estate homestay, wake up surrounded by plantations and head out for a plantation walk and coffee-tasting experience. The more adventurous can trek through forest trails, go river rafting, explore waterfalls or try angling, while those looking for something slower can take a cooking class centred around Kodava cuisine. 3. Rishikesh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coorg offers a different kind of sibling getaway, where discovering the destination together is as important as simply getting away. You can stay at a heritage bungalow or coffee-estate homestay, wake up surrounded by plantations and head out for a plantation walk and coffee-tasting experience. The more adventurous can trek through forest trails, go river rafting, explore waterfalls or try angling, while those looking for something slower can take a cooking class centred around Kodava cuisine. 3. Rishikesh {{/usCountry}}

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Rishikesh is ideal for siblings and cousins who want their getaway to come with an adrenaline rush. Beyond white-water rafting, groups can try bungee jumping, giant swings, ziplining, kayaking and riverside trekking, or take on a multi-activity adventure day together.

4. Goa

Goa may be familiar, but it can still make for a memorable sibling escape when experienced differently. Instead of simply checking off beaches, charter a small boat for a private sunset cruise, try kayaking through mangroves, explore lesser-known islands, go scuba diving or take a cycling trail through villages and heritage neighbourhoods.

Bhutan is an ideal choice for siblings looking to combine adventure with culture and a slower pace of travel.

5. Bhutan

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Bhutan is an ideal choice for siblings looking to combine adventure with culture and a slower pace of travel. The group can hike to the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery, explore Punakha's valleys, try traditional archery, cycle through mountain landscapes or spend an afternoon discovering local cafés and markets in Thimphu.

6. Nepal

Nepal offers siblings the opportunity to turn a getaway into a shared adventure, with everything from mountain experiences and outdoor activities to heritage and gastronomy. In Kathmandu, explore ancient squares, hidden courtyards and local food spots before heading towards Pokhara for paragliding, boating on Phewa Lake, mountain biking or a sunrise experience overlooking the Himalayas.