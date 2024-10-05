Top 10 trending travel destinations for Gen-Z and millennial travellers in 2025: Ko Samui to São Paulo and Brisbane

Wondering where to travel in 2025? American Express Travel recently released its 2025 Trending Destinations list, with the top 10 cities to explore around the world, catering to Gen Z and millennial travellers. Also read: Visit the World's Tallest Church on your next trip to Germany, before it loses its title Koh Samui in Thailand is a great choice for Gen Z and millennial traveller. (AFP)

Based on their global bookings, the list includes such destinations as São Paulo, Brazil, for the Formula 1 experience, Koh Samui, Thailand, whose white-sand beaches will soon appear on HBO's The White Lotus, and Brisbane, Australia, which offers extensive nightlife options.

Ahead are the trending travel destinations to visit in 2025 in China, Japan, US, Greece and other countries around the world.

Brisbane is know for its nightlife. (Pexels)

Brisbane, Australia

Located between the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, Brisbane offers a number of museums as well as vibrant dining and nightlife options.

Brittany, France

Coastal scenery and miles of seaside walking paths top the list of reasons to visit the Brittany region.

Franschhoek, South Africa

Franschhoek, the mountain-ringed gem in the Cape Winelands region, is an ideal add-on to a safari vacation with nearly wineries, farm-to-table restaurants and much more.

Ko Samui, Thailand

Koh Samui offers a dreamy combo of lush jungle, white sand beaches, and turquoise waters' it is perfect for active travellers as well as those looking to relax.

Macao offers concerts, light shows and other experiences. (Shutterstock)

Macao, China

The Historic Centre of Macau enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status, and the local Cantonese-Portuguese fusion cuisine is a must-try for foodies. Then there are the casinos, the reason this densely populated peninsula, known as the Las Vegas of the East, and a number of award-winning restaurants.

Moab, US

As the gateway to Utah’s ‘Mighty Five’ national parks, Moab is a perfect starting point to explore the American Southwest. You can go for rafting, mountain biking, and canyon hiking or simply bask in the red rock scenery.

Nikko, Japan

This tucked-away mountain retreat blends elements of Kyoto and Mt. Fuji with photogenic waterfalls and abundant hiking trails.

Paros, Greece

Laid-back Paros has become known as the Greek island with a vibrant cultural scene and rocky coastline studded with beaches, coves, and sea caves.

Vibrant cityscape of São Paulo during daytime. (Pexels)

São Paulo, Brazil

The city is one of the great cultural destinations of South America thanks to a rich architectural heritage, some of the continent’s best museums, street art, and homegrown fashion.

Sun Valley, US

With fewer crowds, Sun Valley appeals to premium travellers. During the summer months travellers can enjoy fishing, whitewater rafting, mountain biking and more.