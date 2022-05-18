It’s summer — the perfect time to take a break from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives and reconnect with our adventurous streak. With summer breaks commencing for many, setting off to the various hill stations and beaches around the country is the best way to unwind. From jumping out of airplanes to diving into the deep blue sea, here are some summer activities that are sure to rejuvenate you, whether you’re on a solo trip or with friends or family.

Travel: Best spots to enjoy adventure sports in India

River rafting

With various difficulty grades, river rafting makes for an unforgettable experience to both novice thrill-seekers and advanced enthusiasts. This team sport offers breathtaking views of the mountains as the foamy white rivers flow through the valleys.

Where: Rishikesh (Ganga), Ladakh (Indus), Coorg (Barapole), Kullu and Manali (Beas), Arunachal Pradesh (Lohit), Himachal Pradesh (Spiti), Maharashtra (Kundalika)

Cost: Starts from ₹400 and goes up to ₹1,500, depending on the duration

Scuba diving

Even though humans do not have gills, we can still take a view of the underwater with a little help. Deep sea diving or scuba diving gives you a chance to explore parts of the ocean that are usually inaccessible. Practising underwater swimming and getting a clean bill of health is important before you go take a deep dive.

Where: Cinque Island, Havelock Island and Neil Island (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Bangaram (Lakshadweep Island), Goa, The Aravind Wall (Puducherry), Netrani Island (Karnataka), Tarkarli (Maharashtra), Kovalam (Kerala), Dwarka (Gujarat)

Costs: ₹3,000 to 8,000 per dive.

(Shutterstock)

Bungee jumping

Not one to shy away from jumping head first into adventure? Bungee jumping is a must try for all adrenaline junkies. With height ranging from 25m to 83m, there are various options available in India. You can even jump from a natural cliff when in Rishikesh.

Where: Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Lonavala (Maharashtra), Anjuna Beach (Goa), Chhattisgarh, Bengaluru (Karnataka), Delhi

Cost: Starts from ₹400 to ₹3,500

Manali, India - July 09: A tourist paragliding at Solang Nala near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, India on Friday, July 09, 2021. (Photo By Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)

Paragliding

Flying a lightweight foot-launched aircraft is the best way to soar high. In India, people can opt for flights that last anywhere from two to three minutes to 30 minutes. You can either fly tandem with an instructor or can try your hand at flying solo.

Where: Bir Billing, Mussoorie and Manali (Himachal Pradesh), Panchgani, Matheran, Kamshet and Pawna (Maharashtra), Shillong (Meghalaya), Gangtok (Sikkim), Jaipur (Rajasthan) Beni Bugyal, Nainital (Uttarakhand), Arambol (Goa), Panchmahal (Gujarat)

Cost: From ₹1,000 to ₹6,000

Sea skydive background. Man jumps with parashute (Shutterstock)

Skydiving

If falling from an airplane and letting gravity take over, from anywhere between 4,000ft to 13,000ft sounds fun, you should try skydiving. There are three forms in India — tandem, static line and Accelerated Free Fall (AFF). They all require some training first.

Where: Deesa (Gujarat), Puducherry, Aamby Valley (Maharashtra); Bir Billing (Himachal Pradesh) Mysore (Karnataka) Dhana (Madhya Pradesh)

Cost: Static line- Starts from ₹18,000; Tandem- Starts from ₹27,000; AFF- Starts from ₹2.5lakh

Mumbai, India - May 5, 2019: Children taking part of different type of adventurous activities such as Commander bridge, Zip-line and Rock climbing at Sanjay Ghandi National Park, Borivali in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Rock climbing

A step up from trekking, natural rock climbing is an extreme sport and a full-body workout rolled into one. The three types of rock climbing are lead climbing, bouldering and mountaineering. People new to the activity are provided with harness and safety gear for lead climbing, but bouldering is done with just chalk and some safety mats.

Where: Malshej Ghat, (Maharashtra) Hampi, Badami, (Karnataka) Shey Rock (Leh), Miyar Valley (Himachal Pradesh)

PUSHKAR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 19: Crews ready hot air baloons for flight on November 19, 2010 at the Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan, India. The balloons fly over herds of camels for sale at the fair. (Shutterstock)

Hot air balloon ride

Many states in India now offer the opportunity to take in the scenic beauty of the place from a bird’s-eye view. This milder adventure sport is perfect for those travelling with young ones in their family. The ride can last from 15 minutes to an hour.

Where: Lonavala (Maharashtra), Goa, Agra, (Uttar Pradesh), Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Delhi, Manali (Himachal Pradesh), Rishikesh, (Uttarakhand)

Cost: Starts from ₹500 to 18,000