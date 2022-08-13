Travel Diaries : India's most amazing jungle getaways

India has a diverse and abundant wildlife population. It is one of the nations with the highest tourist influx. With magnificent hills, lovely rivers, and lush green forests, it has a lot to offer. Jungle vacation is the ideal option for you if you're seeking a thrilling and adventurous vacation away from city life. Over 20 per cent of India's territory is covered in jungles and forests and continues to serve as a haven for some of the most fascinating and diverse animals in the entire world. Here is a list of the top jungle getaways that you absolutely must see.

1. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

One of the most sought after wildlife holiday destinations in India is the Kaziranga National park. (HT Gallery)

Kaziranga National Park is a home to the largest population of one-horned rhinos in the world. Other endangered species, such as swamp deer and wild water buffalo, can also be seen here. Avian enthusiasts might also see migrating birds that have flown in from as far away as Siberia. There are about 86 tigers here. The 430 square kilometre area of Kaziranga contains diverse environments, including lush elephant grass, marshlands, riverine woods, and tropical rainforest. And possibly for this reason, Kaziranga is known as a "biodiversity hotspot." You can choose between a smooth jeep safari and an uneven elephant safari to experience the nature. From the middle of November to the beginning of April, Kaziranga welcomes visitors. You should go for safari early in the morning as there is a better possibility to spot birds and animals.

2. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

The Corbett National Park is the best location for a wildlife trip. It is India's first national park. (HT Gallery)

The Corbett National Park is the best location for a wildlife trip. It is India's first national park. With its safari, it promises to provide classic experiences and is home to an abundance of flora and fauna. The park is widely recognised for fishing and angling tours in addition to its nature and healthy bird population. Because there are so many wildlife resorts there, the area is also a wonderful choice for elite tourists. On a trip to Corbett via the Ramganga River, you can also take part in adventurous sports like rafting, bridge crawling, and rappelling. Corbett National Park is a paradise for birdies too. The region has a fair list of 586 species of resident and migratory birds for a perfect birding tour. It is a must visit destination.

3. Ranthambore National Park, Rajesthan

A great vacation spot for you and your loved ones is the well-known Ranthambore National Park. (HT Gallery)

A great vacation spot for you and your loved ones is the well-known Ranthambore National Park. It is located adjacent to the Rajasthani village of Sawai Madhopur, where Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also wed. The park is most enjoyable in the winter. Many lovely bird species and migrating bird flocks call this breathtaking wildlife reserve home. There are numerous tigers there that you can see freely roaming. There are also some well-known tigers there, like Machli, Dollar, and Sitara. It's a great way to start an exciting trip surrounded by nature.

4. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park has the best variety of plant life in the region for those who appreciate lush landscapes and attractive views. (gettyimages)

It is one of the most famous national parks in India. Its well-deserved reputation as a great location to see several flora and fauna species accounts for its high popularity among tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. The Royal Bengal Tiger is the park's main attraction. The National Reserve's wilderness is now home to a flourishing population of this once-endangered species. Kanha has the best variety of plant life in the region for those who appreciate lush landscapes and attractive views. One of the most exciting activities to partake in is still the jeep safari in the National Park. Adventurers will discover everything they might want on an exhilarating adventure across the National Park's sceneries.

5. Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Bandipur National Park has the largest wild elephant habitat in southern India and is the largest protected region. (gettyimages)

It has the largest wild elephant habitat in southern India and is the largest protected region. It provides a brief getaway from the bustle of the city. The Bandipur National Tiger Reserve can be explored on a bus safari or by open jeep rental. It is located on the Mysore-Ooty route in the gorgeous Western Ghats and is home to several tigers, as well as elephants, hornbills, and sambars. To improve your chances of seeing a tiger, go on the morning and evening safaris. From here, you may also enjoy stunning views of the valley and hills nearby. The views of the sunrise and sunset are breathtaking and make for fantastic photos.

