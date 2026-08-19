Travel Watch: EUME Ace Edition puts a luxury roulette set in a travel-ready briefcase

Your next game night could be hiding inside a rather handsome briefcase.

EUME Ace Edition combines roulette, premium materials and travel-friendly design in one rather unexpected briefcase made for memorable evenings. (Eume)

EUME’s latest launch is a roulette set that you can actually take on a flight. Meet the Ace Edition, a limited-edition luxury roulette set packed into a premium vegan leather briefcase and designed to turn pretty much any evening into game night.

Launched in Mumbai, the Ace Edition is an unusual addition to the travel category. It looks like a rather handsome briefcase from the outside, complete with gold hardware and combination locks. Open it up and things get considerably more interesting. Inside sits an 11-inch wooden roulette wheel, 200 ceramic chips, two card decks in leather cases, playing mats, a steel marker and a glass stopper. Everything is arranged inside a yellow velvet-lined interior, so the whole thing has the feel of opening a very well-stocked games room, except this one can come with you.

And that, says EUME co-founder Naina Parekh, is precisely the point.

The brand has designed the Ace Edition around the way people socialise today. With frequent travel between cities and plenty of occasions that call for something more interesting than dinner and drinks, the idea is to carry the entertainment with you. The case is cabin baggage compliant, so your next game night can technically happen wherever you happen to land.

“We wanted to make something that people would genuinely be excited to open. The Ace Edition brings the feeling of a great roulette night into something you can actually travel with. It is playful, indulgent and a little unexpected; and honestly, one of my favourite things we've made,” says Naina.

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At Rs. 34,999, this is certainly not your everyday board game. It is aimed at people who enjoy their travel gear with a little theatre and their evenings with a little competition. The briefcase itself is part of the appeal. Something is amusing about arriving with what looks like a serious business case, only to open it and reveal everything required for a roulette night. Personally, I also see this becoming a favourite choice this Diwali for gifting and even buying for oneself. The perfect present to take home to a friend or family if game nights are a festuve indulgence everyone enjoys!

The Ace Edition is also a rather natural extension of EUME's premium travel offering. The Bangalore-based brand, founded by Naina Parekh and Pranay Parekh in 2018, has built its name around luggage, backpacks and travel accessories that combine design with everyday functionality. This time, it has taken that idea somewhere far less expected.

The Ace Edition is available exclusively through EUME's website and its retail stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi.

So, if your idea of packing for a weekend includes a roulette wheel, 200 ceramic chips and a very good excuse to gather friends around a table, EUME may have just found your kind of cabin baggage.

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