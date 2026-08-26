Travel Watch: Visa service providers promise greater support for Indian travellers before and after a rejection

A visa rejection can hurt twice. First comes the disappointment of not getting the visa, followed by the money already spent on application fees, flights and hotels. Atlys, the travel technology startup founded by Mohak Nahta, is now trying to address both sides of that problem with two new services, Atlys Assure and Rejection Recovery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The timing is significant for Indian travellers. In 2024, rejected visitor visa applications are estimated to have cost Indian applicants around ₹662 crore in application fees alone. Data from the European Commission for 2025 also shows that more than 1.81 lakh Indian Schengen applications were rejected, with roughly ₹155 crore spent on fees that did not lead to a visa.

And those numbers do not include the cost of a cancelled holiday.

What is Atlys Assure and how does it work?

Atlys Assure comes into play before a traveller submits a visa application. The service assesses the application and compares the case with Atlys' own approval history to estimate the chances of success.

If the application appears weak, travellers are told what could be improved before they spend money on flights and accommodation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For applications Atlys considers highly likely to succeed, there is another layer of protection. If the visa is still rejected, Atlys will cover booked flight and hotel costs up to ₹5 lakh per application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For applications Atlys considers highly likely to succeed, there is another layer of protection. If the visa is still rejected, Atlys will cover booked flight and hotel costs up to ₹5 lakh per application. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Service When it helps What travellers get Atlys Assure Before applying Approval assessment and flight and hotel protection up to ₹ 5 lakh Rejection Recovery After rejection Explanation of the refusal and support for a fresh application Atlys Protect After rejection Refund of the visa application fee

Atlys Assure is available for eight visa markets:

Schengen countries

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is no separate charge for Assure. It is included with the application.

What happens if your visa has already been rejected?

This is where Rejection Recovery comes in. The service is open to travellers who have been refused a visa, including those who applied independently or through another service.

The traveller uploads the rejection letter, and Atlys explains the reasons in simpler language. That could mean breaking down terms such as US Section 214(b) or Schengen Article 32 and showing what needs attention in the next application.

The application is then assessed across areas such as financial strength and ties to the home country. Atlys specialists help rebuild the application, followed by a structured week-by-week plan for reapplication.

Atlys says the aim is less uncertainty

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“At Atlys, we're always trying to take friction out of the visa journey,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

His point is fairly simple. Travellers need clearer answers before they spend money, and practical help after something goes wrong.

With Assure, Atlys is putting its money behind selected applications. With Rejection Recovery, it is helping applicants understand what went wrong and prepare again.

For Indian travellers dealing with expensive visa applications, that could make the process feel a little less stressful and a lot more transparent.

Similar articles for you

Andaman's untouched charms: Essential tips for mindful island escapes, hidden beaches, and local adventures

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

5 reasons your next family holiday should be to Hong Kong: From easy flights and Indian food to Disneyland fun

This mistake almost cost me my GST refund at Changi Airport; Buy these Charles & Keith handbags in India instead