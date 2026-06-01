Travelling this summer? Avoid these 5 luggage mistakes most Indian travellers unknowingly make
From overpacking to quality, here are some summer travel luggage mistakes that are making your trips more stressful than they need to be.
Summer travel has a way of exposing every substandard luggage decision you’ve ever made. It could be anything from trying to fit in your extra-large baggage while you board your flight to having to struggle with a broken wheel while on vacation. Everyone has witnessed that one traveller at baggage claim desperately sitting on an overpacked suitcase trying to force it shut while the zipper refuses to cooperate. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anuj Sawhney, managing director of Swiss Military, shared luggage mistakes Indians often make while travelling.
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1. Choosing style over functionality
Anuj highlighted that a suitcase might look good on a website or in a shop. That doesn't always mean it's good for travel. Many people buy luggage just because they like the aesthetic. “A bag that looks good is only useful if it can handle being thrown around and makes travelling easier, not harder,” added Anuj. You need a suitcase that's travel-friendly, not just a pretty bag.
2. Overpacking “just in case”
Indian travellers are known for packing in excess like extra clothes, shoes, socks, and even snacks for backup, especially during long international travels. This makes their luggage heavy and hard to move around. Anuj recommends choosing suitcases that have different compartments like wet pockets and organisers for clothes and accessories.{{/usCountry}}
Indian travellers are known for packing in excess like extra clothes, shoes, socks, and even snacks for backup, especially during long international travels. This makes their luggage heavy and hard to move around. Anuj recommends choosing suitcases that have different compartments like wet pockets and organisers for clothes and accessories.{{/usCountry}}
3. Ignoring the importance of lightweight luggage{{/usCountry}}
3. Ignoring the importance of lightweight luggage{{/usCountry}}
During summer travel, especially with family vacations and multiple airport transfers, heavy luggage quickly becomes exhausting. Lightweight suitcases are especially helpful when you're in a hurry at the airport, loading bags in the car, or carrying them upstairs while travelling.
4. Not checking wheel and handle quality
“Many travellers realise the importance of good wheels only after dragging a stuck suitcase across uneven roads or crowded railway stations,” said Anuj. When suitcases have wheels and handles that break easily, it can really ruin the whole trip. Getting around easily is important, especially during the summer when a lot of people are travelling, and the airports and train stations are very crowded.
5. Buying cheap luggage that doesn’t last
The pricing matters, but buying the cheapest thing is not always a clever idea. This is because the cheapest option can break easily. For example, the zipper can break, the outside can crack, the wheels can get damaged, or the fabric can tear. Nowadays, people are travelling a lot. So, it is important that the things they buy are durable. The luggage needs to be durable so that it can withstand all the trips that people take.
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