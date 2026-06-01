Travelling this summer? Avoid these 5 luggage mistakes most Indian travellers unknowingly make

Summer travel has a way of exposing every substandard luggage decision you’ve ever made. It could be anything from trying to fit in your extra-large baggage while you board your flight to having to struggle with a broken wheel while on vacation. Everyone has witnessed that one traveller at baggage claim desperately sitting on an overpacked suitcase trying to force it shut while the zipper refuses to cooperate. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anuj Sawhney, managing director of Swiss Military, shared luggage mistakes Indians often make while travelling.

Luggage mistakes most Indian travellers unknowingly make.(Swiss Military)

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1. Choosing style over functionality

Anuj highlighted that a suitcase might look good on a website or in a shop. That doesn't always mean it's good for travel. Many people buy luggage just because they like the aesthetic. “A bag that looks good is only useful if it can handle being thrown around and makes travelling easier, not harder,” added Anuj. You need a suitcase that's travel-friendly, not just a pretty bag.

2. Overpacking “just in case”

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{{^usCountry}} Indian travellers are known for packing in excess like extra clothes, shoes, socks, and even snacks for backup, especially during long international travels. This makes their luggage heavy and hard to move around. Anuj recommends choosing suitcases that have different compartments like wet pockets and organisers for clothes and accessories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian travellers are known for packing in excess like extra clothes, shoes, socks, and even snacks for backup, especially during long international travels. This makes their luggage heavy and hard to move around. Anuj recommends choosing suitcases that have different compartments like wet pockets and organisers for clothes and accessories. {{/usCountry}}

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Choose suitcases that have different compartments like wet pockets and organisers for clothes and accessories. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Ignoring the importance of lightweight luggage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Ignoring the importance of lightweight luggage {{/usCountry}}

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During summer travel, especially with family vacations and multiple airport transfers, heavy luggage quickly becomes exhausting. Lightweight suitcases are especially helpful when you're in a hurry at the airport, loading bags in the car, or carrying them upstairs while travelling.

Lightweight suitcases are especially helpful when you're in a hurry at the airport, loading bags in the car. (Swiss Military)

4. Not checking wheel and handle quality

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“Many travellers realise the importance of good wheels only after dragging a stuck suitcase across uneven roads or crowded railway stations,” said Anuj. When suitcases have wheels and handles that break easily, it can really ruin the whole trip. Getting around easily is important, especially during the summer when a lot of people are travelling, and the airports and train stations are very crowded.

When suitcases have wheels and handles that break easily, it can really ruin the whole trip. (Unsplash)

5. Buying cheap luggage that doesn’t last

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The pricing matters, but buying the cheapest thing is not always a clever idea. This is because the cheapest option can break easily. For example, the zipper can break, the outside can crack, the wheels can get damaged, or the fabric can tear. Nowadays, people are travelling a lot. So, it is important that the things they buy are durable. The luggage needs to be durable so that it can withstand all the trips that people take.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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