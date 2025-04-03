Menu Explore
Suitcase set of 3: Up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale to help you shop for your family vacations without breaking the bank

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 03, 2025 03:54 PM IST

During the Amazon Sale 2025, grab a suitcase set of 3 at up to 80% off. It's perfect for family vacations without overspending!

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue)

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 3 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small, Medium & Large (55Cm + 68 Cm + 77Cm)

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 65 cms- Small and Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan-Blue)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2 Polypropylene Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Cabin and Medium Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Carrot)

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 Pastel Green Trolley Bags (55 & 65 Cm) Small & Medium

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Trolley Bag Set Of 2 (S+M), Hardsided Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Trolley Bag, Combination Lock, 8 Wheel Suitcase, 2000 Days Warranty (Denim Blue, 28.5 X 46 X 65.5 Cm, Spinner)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Still Loading Brownray (Limited Edition), Set of 2)

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm)|Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White, Small, Medium, Large

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mokobara The Aisle Trunk Set of Luggages | Cabin, Medium & Large 40L + 70L + 105L Capacity | Durable Polycarbonate Shell | TSA Lock & YKK Zippers (Shy Blue, Set of 3)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Cargo Trolley Bag Set of 3 (S+M+L) Cabin & Check-in Hardsided LuggageSecure Combination Lock Scratch-Proof Surface Mesh ConviPack Suitcase for Men & Women 2000 Days Warranty(Red)

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Assembly Hard Luggage Set of 3 | Premium Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-in Trolley Bags with Wide Handle & Noise-Free Wheels - RoverPro

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Grid 52 Duffle Trolley Bag| Quick Front Pocket Access| Spacious Main Compartment| Smooth Wheels| Push Button Trolley| Duffle Bag for Women & Men| 1500 Days Warranty by uppercase (Teal)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffel Bag | 2 Wheel Duffle Bag | Built to Last Wheels and Trolley

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Cadet Polyester 52 Cms Wheel Travel Duffle Bag (Red), 30 Centimeters

₹1,253

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HARISSONS Eminent 51 cms Travel Trolley Duffel Bag for Men & Women | 2Wheel Cabin Luggage with Anti Scratch Lining & Detachable Shoulder Straps (Black & Red)

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wildcraft Travel Classic Trolley Duffle Luggage Bag (13481) - Cabin 57 cms

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Planning a family trip? A suitcase set of 3 is the perfect way to pack smart without spending a fortune. Thanks to the Amazon Sale 2025, you can grab high-quality luggage at discounts of up to 80%! These sets include different sizes, making them ideal for everything from weekend getaways to long-haul vacations. With sturdy wheels, spacious compartments, and stylish designs, they offer convenience and durability for any trip.

Travel smarter with a suitcase set of 3; spacious, stylish, and up to 80% off in the Amazon Sale 2025!

Amazon deals on luggage are too good to miss, so now’s the time to upgrade your travel essentials. Jetting off for a relaxing holiday or a busy work trip? These trolley bags ensure you have the perfect suitcase for every occasion. Shop now and save big!

 

Our top 8 picks for trolley bag sets

 

Upgrade your travel game with the Safari Pentagon Set of 3, available at blockbuster deals on Amazon! This trolley bag set includes cabin, medium, and large check-in sizes, all crafted from scratch-resistant Polypropylene for durability. The 360-degree 4-wheel system ensures smooth movement, while the anti-theft combination lock keeps your essentials secure. Designed for domestic and international travel, this Amazon sale offer is perfect for any trip!

Travel in style with the Aristocrat Airpro 3-Piece Set, available in the Amazon Sale 2025! This trolley bag set includes cabin (55cm), medium (66cm), and large (75cm) check-in sizes, crafted with a hard case shell for durability. The 8-wheel spinner system ensures smooth movement, while the push-button trolley handle offers easy control. Featuring secure zips and a combination lock, this Amazon deal is perfect for hassle-free travel!

Pack more without the hassle with the American Tourister Ivy 3-Piece Set, now available in the Amazon Sale 2025! This hard trolley bag set includes small (55cm), medium (68cm), and large (77cm) sizes, meeting most domestic check-in requirements. Crafted from scratch and impact-resistant Polypropylene, it offers extra packing space for last-minute shopping. The colour-matched TSA lock and coordinated components add a stylish touch to this Amazon deal on luggage!

 

Trolley bags Set of 2 at the Amazon Sale

Maximise packing space with the Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 3-Piece Set, available in the Amazon Sale 2025! Designed for convenience, this hard trolley bag set features a boxy shape for extra volume, retractable top and side handles, and 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth travel. The dual-textured matte finish, fixed combination lock, and cross ribbons with a U-shaped pocket ensure security and organisation. Grab this blockbuster deal on Amazon today!

Travel in style with the Skybags ABS Stroke 3-Piece Set, now available in blockbuster deals on Amazon! This hard trolley bag set includes small (55cm), medium (65cm), and large (75cm) sizes, featuring a trendy print on a durable, scratch-resistant ABS and PP shell. The 360-degree dual spinner wheels and adjustable trolley handle ensure smooth movement, while the built-in combination lock and premium zippers add security. Pack efficiently with multi-compartments and compression straps, perfect for any trip!

Upgrade your travel gear with the Mokobara Aisle Trunk Set, now available in the Amazon Sale 2025! This 3-piece luggage set includes cabin (40L), medium (70L), and large (105L) sizes, crafted from a durable polycarbonate shell. Designed for seamless travel, it features silent ninja wheels, an aviation-grade telescopic handle, and TSA-approved keyless locks. Stay organised with zippered compartments, mesh pockets, and a spill-proof section. Grab this Amazon deal on luggage today!

Travel smarter with the Uppercase Cargo Trolley Bag Set, available in the Amazon Sale 2025! This hardsided luggage set includes cabin, medium, and large check-in sizes, designed with a scratch-proof surface for long-lasting durability. The built-in combination lock keeps belongings secure, while Mesh ConviPacks provide seamless organisation. With 360-degree spinner wheels and a customisable push-button handle, this Amazon deal on luggage ensures effortless travel for men and women alike!

Upgrade your travel gear with the Assembly RoverPro 3-Piece Luggage Set, now available in blockbuster deals on Amazon! Made from 100% polycarbonate, this hardshell trolley bag set is lightweight, water-resistant, and scratch-proof, offering superior durability. The TSA-approved lock ensures secure travel, while the wide handle and noise-free wheels provide smooth manoeuvrability. Designed for both short getaways and extended trips, this Amazon deal on luggage delivers convenience and style in one package!

 

Trolley duffle bags at the Amazon Sale

Amazon offers on; suitcase set of 3: FAQs

  • What are the benefits of buying a suitcase set of 3?

    A suitcase set of 3 offers flexibility with cabin, medium, and large sizes, making it perfect for all types of travel. These sets ensure uniform style, durability, and better organisation while maximising storage space.

  • Are there any blockbuster deals on Amazon for trolley bag sets?

    Yes! The Amazon Sale 2025 features huge discounts on luggage, including trolley bag offers with up to 80% off. Keep an eye on Amazon deals for the best prices.

  • What materials are best for hard trolley bags?

    Popular options include polycarbonate, polypropylene, and ABS, all offering durability, impact resistance, and lightweight design. Many Amazon sale listings feature these materials.

  • How do I choose the right trolley bag set from Amazon's offers?

    Consider size, material, wheel type, locking system, and storage features. Look for blockbuster deals on Amazon to grab high-quality luggage at unbeatable prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

