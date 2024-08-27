 Typhoon Shanshan disrupts Japan travel: Cancels flights, shuts down bullet trains | Travel - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Typhoon Shanshan disrupts Japan travel: Cancels flights, shuts down bullet trains

AFP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Aug 27, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Planning a trip to Japan? Typhoon Shanshan could put your travel on hold as flights and bullet trains Grounded

A strong typhoon was heading for southern Japan Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and disrupting bullet trains and flights.

Typhoon Shanshan disrupts Japan travel: Cancels flights, shuts down bullet trains (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)
Typhoon Shanshan disrupts Japan travel: Cancels flights, shuts down bullet trains (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

Typhoon Shanshan was moving towards the southern Amami archipelago, packing gusts of up to 216 kilometres (135 miles) per hour.

On Tuesday morning, heavy rain prompted the suspension of the bullet train between the central cities of Hamamatsu and Toyohashi, though service resumed shortly thereafter, according to the operator.

There were also delays on other parts of the high-speed network and local trains, Central Japan Railway and West Japan Railway said.

Going forward, some bullet train operations may be cancelled or suspended later this week, depending on the course of the typhoon, the firms cautioned Tuesday.

Japan Airlines said it would cancel 116 domestic flights Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as six international ones.

All Nippon Airways, meanwhile, said it would cancel 68 domestic flights from Wednesday to Friday due to the typhoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to "evacuate from dangerous places", as it warned of heavy rain and potential landslides in the central Shizuoka area and high waves hitting the southern Amami region.

Typhoon Shanshan is expected to veer towards the main southern island of Kyushu later this week.

It comes in the wake of Typhoon Ampil, which disrupted hundreds of flights and trains this month.

Despite dumping heavy rain, it caused only minor injuries and damage as it churned up the Pacific coast past the Tokyo region.

That system came days after Tropical Storm Maria brought record rains to northern areas of Japan.

Typhoons in the region have been forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate change, according to a study released last month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Typhoon Shanshan disrupts Japan travel: Cancels flights, shuts down bullet trains
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
