Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights opens for screams after absence
travel

Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights opens for screams after absence

Universal Orlando Resort opened up for a celebration of all things scary after being closed because the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 
AP | , Orlando
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights opens for screams after absence(AP)

After a pandemic-related absence of almost two years, Universal Orlando Resort's celebration of all things scary opened for screams on Friday.

Halloween Horror Nights kicked off at the Florida theme park resort for a 30th year of disturbing haunted houses, live entertainment and celebrations of pop-culture scares.

Each haunted house is a small, temporary attraction, elaborately designed and themed, built with studious attention to details and populated with “scare-actors” who chase but never touch the thousands of patrons passing through each night.

This year's haunted houses are inspired by the movies, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," “The Haunting of Hill House," “Beetlejuice," and “The Bride of Frankenstein."

Halloween Horror Nights starts next week at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. The celebrations of all things scary will last through Oct. 31 at both theme park resorts.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
universal studios
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Travel and love: Blending romance with relaxation

RTPCR must for tourists visiting India from these nations; check detailed list

Malaysia to re-open Langkawi Islands under travel bubble, uses Phuket ‘sandbox'

Planning a weekend trip to Mussoorie? Take note of latest guidelines
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP