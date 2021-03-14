US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic
Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday.
Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet that the last time the number was that high was March 15, 2020 – about a year ago.
Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.
Farbstein included a reminder in her tweet, saying “if you choose to fly, wear that mask!”
President Joe Biden marked Thursday's first anniversary of the pandemic with a prime-time address to the nation in which he said he expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all Americans by May 1.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore PM says may reopen borders for leisure and business travel by year-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kud Tulip Garden welcomes visitors in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai resort island plans to open to vaccinated tourists in October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU governments push to relax ban on travel from rest of world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans support restricting unvaccinated people from offices, travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is India’s traffic still among the worst in the world?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British Airways mulls biggest jets for summer jaunts to Greece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hawaii best place on Earth to experience the wonder of rainbows, feels scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France eases Covid-19 restrictions on international travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portugal to continue travel restrictions, land border with Spain to remain shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Half-price flights aimed to boost Australia’s ailing tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Orleans: Live indoor music gets a green light, dancing still prohibited
- On Friday, the city officials of New Orleans announced that live indoor music can resume, however, dancing is still prohibited. That was not all, it was also stated, indoor gatherings will be limited to 75 people and outdoor gatherings to 150.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox