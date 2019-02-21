Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh live updates: BJP chief to meet beneficiaries of PM schemes, address party workers
BJP national president Amit Shah will on Thursday be in Andhra Pradesh to launch his party’s exercise to contact beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of its governments at the Centre and in states. He will later head to Karnataka to attend other political programmes.
Shah will launch from Andhra Pradesh his party’s nation-wide exercise to contact over 22 crore beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of its governments at the Centre and in states as part of its campaign for the coming Lok Sabha election.
He will kick off the campaign from Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry city, the party said in a statement Wednesday.
Shah will address party workers from four adjacent Lok Sabha constituencies, the statement said.
Amit Shah to launch Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan from Andhra Pradesh
The party aims to cover every beneficiary household under the programme as it seeks to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.