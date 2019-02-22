Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu live updates: BJP govt follows zero tolerance policy against terrorism, says Shah in Ramanathapuram

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP president Amit Shah will hold Shakti Kendra Sammelan and Lok Sabha Committee meetings in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Friday.

He will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai, thereafter the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.

After that, Shah is expected to reach Palakkad in Kerala where he will hold a meeting with Lok Sabha in-charges, coordinators and others.

Later in the evening Shah will address a gathering at a stadium in Palakkad.

2:50 pm IST Must form Modi govt at Centre for welfare of nation: Amit Shah “It’s essential for the BJP to win seats in Tamil Nadu, however, it is equally important that government at the Centre is led by Narendra Modi so as to ensure the welfare of the nation.





2:47 pm IST Will avenge the killing of CRPF jawans: Amit Shah “Two bravehearts of Tamil Nadu laid down their lives protecting the country in Jammu and Kashmir. I bow to the bravery of the security personnel martyred in J&K. PM Narendra Modi led NDA govt will avenge the killing of our soldiers,” said Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram.





2:45 pm IST Our govt follow zero tolerance policy against terrorism: Amit Shah “Our government follows the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism,” said BJP national chief Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram.





2:40 pm IST Amit Shah addresses Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Tamil Nadu Amit Shah is currently addressing Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram.



