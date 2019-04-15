Amit Shah likely to address rally in Baramati

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is likely to visit Baramati and address a public meeting in support of party nominee Kanchan Kul who is locked in battle against Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier, the BJP leaders from Maharashtra were trying to arrange a rally of PM Modi in Baramati, but considering the prime minister’s schedule, he is unlikely to make it to Pawar’s pocket borough.

During his visit to the city in February, Amit Shah had said that at any cost the BJP has to win in Baramati, currently being represented by Supriya Sule. Shah’s remarks had given hope to party workers that PM Modi’s rally will be held there.

“Instead of PM Modi, the BJP chief will be visiting Baramati on April 19, where he will address the public at Sharda hall,” said a senior BJP leader.

The no-show by PM Modi has also triggered talks about the proximity he shares with Pawar. Earlier in November 2016, Prime Minister Modi had said that it was the NCP chief who had hand-held him into politics. In January, Modi while addressing Baramati workers through video conferencing, said, “I personally regard Pawar very high. As a senior Congress leader, he was insulted by the Congress party.”

As per the schedule, the prime minister will be visiting Pune on Tuesday, where he will stay during the night. He will head to Akluj the next day for a public rally. Akluj is a part of the Madha Lok Sabha seat, where BJP nominee Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar is fighting against NCP’s Sanjay Shinde.

While Baramati is going to polls on April 23, the campaign ends there on April 21. As per the schedule, PM Modi will address public rallies in Akluj and Karnataka on April 17. The next day, he is likely to be in Gujarat while on April 20, the prime minister will be in Bihar.

PM to visit Pune on April 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on Tuesday evening. Modi will stay in the city for the night. However, according to BJP leaders, PM Modi will not address a public rally in Pune. “He may hold a meeting with senior leaders. However, we have not been informed about it as yet,” said Yogesh Gogawale, BJP city unit chief.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 14:59 IST