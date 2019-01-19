Assembly or Andhra CM? Why did KCR stay away from Mamata’s mega Opposition rally

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Saturday said that party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could not attend the rally of opposition parties held by Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee due to ongoing assembly session in the state.

KCR’s daughter and TRS MP from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha told media on the sidelines of Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference-2019 held at Novotel that her father was not in a position to attend the Kolkata rally as he was busy with the Telangana assembly session being held for the first time after the recent elections.

“The assembly session is in progress and it is very important for the party. We shall definitely participate in such rallies in future. However, the TRS is against both the BJP and the Congress,” Kavitha said.

On the Kolkata rally, she said it also had to be seen how serious these parties (who attended the rally) were. “The pre-poll alliances among the parties should have to continue post-poll also,” she said.

However, TRS spokesman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy gave a different reason for the TRS president skipping the Kolkata rally, despite getting an invitation from Banerjee. “We did not want to share the dais with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and also the Congress leaders. So, we abstained from the rally,” he said.

Last month, the TRS president had gone to Kolkata to meet Banerjee and discuss the formation of federal front of regional parties. She, however, did not speak to the media on KCR’s proposal.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 18:29 IST