BJP Farrukhabad Lok Sabha candidate Mukesh Rajput allegedly threatens power department engineer after being refused no dues certificate

The BJP MP from Farrukhabad has allegedly threatened an executive engineer of the power department for refusing to give no dues certificate without payment of pending bill of Rs 6 lakh.

An audio clip of conversation between MP Mukesh Rajput and engineer Pankaj Agarwal was widely shared on the social media. In the clip, the MP, who is also seeking re-election on the BJP ticket from the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat, can be heard saying, “Tu pitne wala kaam raha hai (You are inviting trouble)”.

The MP hasn’t cleared the electricity bills of around Rs 6 lakh for his house despite availing the one-time settlement scheme for the rebate, said the engineer.

Rajput needs the no dues certificate to file his papers for nomination to Lok Sabha elections, 2019. The executive engineer, who has written a letter to the DM informing about the threat, said, “I am being asked to issue no dues certificate when the bills have not been cleared.” Agarwal said he had also sought security from the administration.

Rajput, meanwhile, said the engineer was arrogant and non-cooperative. “I live in a house of less than 1000 sq foot. Is it possible that we would have used electricity of Rs 6 lakh in such a house? I have been asking him to get the bill corrected but he doesn’t want to do it,” he said.

“I did not threaten him but asked him to correct the bill,” he said admitting that bill of his house was not paid since 2014.

DM Monica Rani did not respond to calls and the text messages.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 10:22 IST