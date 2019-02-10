Chandrababu Naidu ‘senior’ in switching sides, back-stabbing: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday and said he is busy promoting his family and has forgotten about the development of the state.

PM Modi continued his attack on the opposition and said they are only busy abusing him . “Chandrababu had promised sunrise of Andhra but is busy with son rise. He has taken a U-turn on development,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu pulled the TDP out of the NDA last year over the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to Naidu’s recent comments that he was senior to Modi but had to call him ‘sir’ to satisfy his ego, the PM said there was no denial that the TDP chief is “senior” in many matters. Follow live updates here

“Chandrababu Naidu is senior in switching parties, he is a senior in betraying his father-in-law NT Rama Rao. He is senior in praising someone at sometime and despising him the next moment,” Modi said.

The Andhra CM ignored protocol and didn’t show up to receive PM Modi at Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada, underlying that there is no love lost between the BJP and the TDP. Governor ESL Narasimhan arrived received the Prime Minister at the airport.

PM Modi said Naidu had promised the public that he would follow the footsteps of NTR but indeed joined hands with NTR’s enemy Congress. “Naidu is trying to form an opposition alliance, it is an unholy alliance. NTR fought Congress-mukt bharat but Naidu has submitted himself to the Congress,” he said.

The PM alleged that the TDP boss was trying to impose his son Nara Lokesh on the people of Andhra. He said Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t like him because he wants the Andhra government to be accountable for the funds disbursed by the Centre.

“Chandrababu has become the richest politician. The days of the father-son government are numbered. The will face defeat in the elections,” Modi said.

TDP workers protested against the Modi’s visit and tore flex boards with the PM’s photographs. TDP supporters greeted Modi with black balloons as Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu urged party workers to launch their protest against the PM’s visit. Some TDP workers tore flex boards with the Prime Minister’s photographs.

“It’s a black day for Andhra people. If he (Narendra Modi) sets his foot in our home state, our soils will become unholy as he is a betrayer, belying his own assurances given to our bifurcated state such as special category status,” Naidu said in a teleconference with party workers on Saturday.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 12:24 IST