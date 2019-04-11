Election watchdog report shows Maharashtra with highest liquor seizure

After Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats (48) in the country and it topped the list of liquor seized from March 10 (start of model code of conduct) till April 9, according to the seizure report published by the Election Commission of India on its website on Wednesday.

A total of 22.11 lakh litres of liquor was seized from Maharashtra worth Rs 17.09 crore, while in Uttar Pradesh, the government seized 13.84 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 38.44 crore.

Total seizure across the country till April 9 has been worth Rs 1,908.76 crore during the Lok Sabha elections, the report stated, including seizures of cash, liquor, drugs/narcotics, precious metals and other items.

Highest contribution to the seizure amount has been of drugs and narcotics (Rs 725.35 crore), while the total cash seizure was pegged at Rs 528.98 crore, liquor at Rs 186.19 crore, precious metals at Rs 426.80 crore and other items at Rs 41.42 crore.

Maharashtra ranks sixth in the state-wise seizure report with the total seizure value at ~97.02 crore and the state also ranks fifth in the amount of cash seized (Rs 30.74 crore), according to the report.

In the state-wise seizure report, Gujarat ranks the highest (total seizure Rs 513.57 crore), followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 412 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 196.3 crore), Punjab (Rs 169.6 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 161.93 crore).

Even though liquor has been banned in Gujarat, the authorities seized 3.14 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 9.03 crore. The highest number of drugs and narcotics were also seized from Gujarat. As per the report, the highest amount of cash has been seized from Andhra Pradesh (~118.69 crore), followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 171.34 crore), Telangana (Rs 45.18 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 32.46 crore).

