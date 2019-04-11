Given a chance, Rahul would announce allowance for stone pelters: Yogi

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress national president, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that if it was up to Rahul Gandhi, he would announce an allowance for the “stone pelters of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Rahul ka bas chale toh, Kashmir ke pattharbaazon ko bhatta de denge,” said Yogi while addressing a rally in Faridpur area of Bareilly on Wednesday.

Saying that the ‘hand of Congress’ (referring to its election symbol) was stained with blood, Yogi alleged that the party always backed terrorists and got uneasy every time action was taken against them.

“Their poll manifesto promises removing the law on sedition and amending the act that grants special powers to the Indian armed forces in insurgency-hit areas,” he said.

Yogi also criticised the alliance formed by several opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, terming theSamajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as ‘Ek hi thali ke chatte batte’ (having similar traits).

“As soon as the SP came to power, they started making efforts to withdraw cases against terrorists. These people (SP) have the habit of living in the dark, which is why they did not provide electricity to the state during their rule. Dacoities are committed in the dark, and these people were looting the state,” said the CM.

He also accused the BSP of “banning Janmashtami celebrations” and the SP of “banning the use of DJ in the ‘kanwar yatra’. “When I took charge, I was surprised to know about this and instantly revoked their decisions,” he said.

Yogi accused the previous UPA government of pusillanimity when it came to the neighbouring countries.

“It was the silence of the UPA that provoked Pakistan and China to cross borders. During the UPA years, Pakistan used to behead our soldiers and take away their heads. China too acted belligerently and infiltration was frequent on our boarders. Ever since Modiji took charge of the nation, both Pakistan and China are being given befitting replies,” he said.

Appeal to Muslim women

Yogi called upon Muslim women to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and “help in nation-building”.

“India got freedom in 1947 and our Muslim mothers and sisters got freedom after the BJP brought in the law against triple talaq. Previous governments had feared taking such a stringent step against the practice due to fear of ‘fatwas’. However, Modiji took the step without hesitation, as it was not only a question of the welfare of Muslim women but the freedom of half the population (of the community),” he said.

‘Zero tolerance for terror’

Yogi, who also addressed rallies in Agra and Etah districts on the day, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for serving the nation tirelessly and implementing welfare schemes without any discrimination among citizens.

Claiming that the BJP was getting huge support for the achievements made under the leadership of Modi, the CM said, “Work that could not be done in 65 years was done by PM Modi in five years.”

He also lauded the anti-terrorism measures taken by the union government. “Earlier, there were over 200 districts affected by terrorism and naxal activities, but with the government’s zero tolerance for terror, the number of such districts has come down to just about half-a-dozen,” said Yogi.

===========

Photo credit -- DEEP CHANDRA TIWARI / HT

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:09 IST