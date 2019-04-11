In poll season, model code of conduct singes Goa’s nightclubs, liquor vendors

With barely ten days to go for the Lok Sabha elections in Goa, the state’s tourism and hospitality industry including nightclubs and liquor vendors have complained that they are feeling the brunt of ‘over-enthusiastic’ officials eager to hunt down minor discrepancies.

A section of liquor dealers has said it would prefer to shut shop over the next ten days than face the officials enforcing the model code of conduct for elections.

“As per the excise law, we are supposed to maintain a purchase register and a sale register. We have no problem maintaining it. But many outlets are a one man show, the owner is the salesman, loader everything. When they come to raid, they take your closing figure balance and physically count stock to check for mismatches,” said Datta Naik a dealer from Panaji.

“For it to be a perfect match is practically impossible,” Naik said adding that if there are mismatches the liquor stores are sealed and further proceedings initiated.

“We met everyone including the Chief Minister, the (excise) commissioner, police and election commissioner. But there is no relief yet,” Naik said.

The issue was also raised by deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai who along with representatives of other parties met the Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday.

“The flying squads are shutting down liquor shops and are becoming a hindrance to the hospitality and tourism industry. There are only 16 nightclubs in Goa which have permission till 4 am in the morning. They are being shut at 10. What is the use of having those permissions? How is a night club running on tourists going to affect the elections? In Goa we should go for special exemptions,” Sardesai told reporters.

“I said there is a clear unanimity between all political parties here that there should be an exemption for not only socio-religious functions but also to tourism and hospitality industry. Because that is the mainstay of our economy,” he added.

Chief Electoral Officer Kunal who uses only one name, has denied that there is ‘over-enthusiasm’ among the election officials and said that the aggrieved parties could always complain using the available mechanisms.

“This is the election period and certain orders have been issued keeping local law and order situation in mind to ensure peaceful conduct of elections. All orders are in the public domain and nowhere these are affecting the operation of the night clubs. Night clubs can operate up to late hours, the only restriction is on serving of liquor. Serving of liquor is allowed up to 11 pm in both North Goa and South Goa districts,” Kunal said.

“We will instruct both district collectors to suitably brief flying squad to cautiously deal with business enterprises,” he said.

There are around 11,000 excise licence holders in Goa but they are concentrated along the coastal belt and driven largely by the state’s tourism industry with cheap alcohol being a major selling point.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 22:02 IST