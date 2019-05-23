Lok Sabah election results 2019: ‘Congratulations to Naveen Babu,’ PM Narendra Modi tweets wishes to Odisha CM
The BJD Thursday looked set to form its government for a fifth straight term negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country, with its candidates leading in 112 of the state’s 146 seats.lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 17:09 IST
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his Biju Janata Dal’s performance in the state Assembly elections.
The BJD Thursday looked set to form its government for a fifth straight term negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country, with its candidates leading in 112 of the state’s 146 seats.
Patnaik, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili, is leading on both the seats.
“Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term,” Modi tweeted.
First Published: May 23, 2019 17:08 IST
Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.