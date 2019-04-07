Lok Sabh Elections 2019: Sharad Pawar calls for united Congress-NCP efforts to beat BJP face in Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar cautioned party workers in the city of the difficult fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections, while expressing confidence in the fight put up by the Congress-NCP.

“The elections won’t be easy for us. However, if all the workers unite and work to the best of their capacity, we can dethrone the ruling government at the Centre. I am confident that with the grand alliance of ours in Maharashtra, we will win all the seats in the state,” he said.

Stating that the BJP has the “money power” which they will use in the elections, he urged the party workers to be vigilant of it and work harder.

Top leaders of Congress and the NCP from Maharashtra state came together in the city at a programme organised by the city Congress unit in the light of the upcoming Lok Sbha elections on Saturday.

Speaking about the Pune Lok Sabha candidate Mohan Joshi who is the Congress-NCP nominee for the upcoming elections, Pawar said, “I am happy that the Congress gave Mohan Joshi an opportunity to contest the elections. It is my experience that when the opposing candidate in the Pune LS seat is confident of his popularity, it is our candidate who will emerge victorious.”

We will win all the four seats in the district, he proclaimed.

Pawar launched a scathing attack on the NDA government’s agricultural policies and said the failed policies of the central government had led to more than 18,000 farmers committing suicide. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be blamed for this,” he said. Pawar accused the BJP of trivialising the farm sector.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 14:38 IST