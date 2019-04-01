Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP looks to retain Damoh in Madhya Pradesh

Damoh is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh

A politically significant Lok Sabha seat, the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1962 and witnessed its first elections in the same year.

Since 1989, the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency has consistently voted for the BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Prahlad Singh Patel had defeated his Congress opponent Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh by a margin of 2,13,299 votes.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has once again fielded sitting MP Prahlad Singh Patel.

The general elections will be held across India in seven phases beginning April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here’s all you need to know about Damoh Lok Sabha constituency

State: Madhya Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Damoh

Date of polling: May 6

Sitting MP, Party: Prahalad Singh Patel, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 213,299

Runner up name, party: Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 913,868

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 51

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,967

Number of women voters: 354,161

