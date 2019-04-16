Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP looks to retain Dhar in Madhya Pradesh

Dhar is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies that make up Madhya Pradesh.

The Dhar Lok Sabha constituency, formed in 1967, is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribes.

The Dhar Lok Sabha constituency has shifted between the BJP and Congress in the previous elections, voting in the two parties alternatively since 1999.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s Savitri Thakur defeated her closest rival Congress’s Umang Singhar by a margin of 1,04,328 votes.

Both the BJP and the Congress are looking to field strong candidates here in order to win the seat.

The general elections will be held across India in seven phases beginning April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about the Dhar Lok Sabha constituency:

State: Madhya Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dhar (ST)

Date of polling: May 19

Sitting MP, Party: Savitri Thakur, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 104,328

Runner up name, party: Umang Singhar, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,077,052

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,722

Number of women voters: 489,951

