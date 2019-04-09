Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP manifesto cheats voters, says Prithviraj Chavan

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan, on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) manifesto, saying that the BJP is trying to cheat voters.

Chavan said, “Congress party issued a manifesto which can be executed and is practical, but BJP’s schemes are vague. For example, BJP promised to double farmers’ income, but does not mention how it will be possible.”

“Also, BJP said that they would double farmers’ income by 2022, but do not mention which year will be the base year for calculating the income,” Chavan said.

Chavan claimed that the Congress formed an expert committee to prepare its manifesto and dialogued with various stake holders.

“Congress party has clearly mentioned its way forward in the next five years, with a priority for education, health and science in its manifesto,” he said.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil still with Congress

Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil is the Opposition leader in the Maharashtra assembly, but his son Sujay, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket. Responding to rumors that Vikhe-Patil is also going to join BJP next week, Prithviraj Chavan said that he is not aware about any such move and right now, Vikhe-Patil is with the Congress party.

Chavan also said that if Raj Thackeray is conducting public rallies in favour of the Congress and NCP it is good and his personal stand. “In democracy, each party and person has their own stand,” he said.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 14:46 IST